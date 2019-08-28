Drawing by Matthew, age 8
Thursday, Aug. 29
Sunny
Precip: 10%
High: 83^Low: 64
Friday, Aug. 30
Isolated thunderstorms
Precip: 30%
High: 84^Low: 65
Saturday, Aug. 31
Mostly Cloudy
Precip: 20%
High: 81^Low: 66
Sunday, Sept. 1
Partly Cloudy
Precip: 20%
High: 80^Low: 64
Monday, Sept. 2
Partly Cloudy
Precip: 10%
High: 81^Low: 63
Tuesday, Sept. 3
Mostly Sunny
Precip: 10%
High: 83^Low: 65
Wednesday, Sept. 4
Mostly Sunny
Precip: 10%
High: 84^Low: 66General News on 08/28/2019
Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast