Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Staff Report | August 28, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Drawing by Matthew, age 8

Thursday, Aug. 29

Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 83^Low: 64

Friday, Aug. 30

Isolated thunderstorms

Precip: 30%

High: 84^Low: 65

Saturday, Aug. 31

Mostly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 81^Low: 66

Sunday, Sept. 1

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 80^Low: 64

Monday, Sept. 2

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 10%

High: 81^Low: 63

Tuesday, Sept. 3

Mostly Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 83^Low: 65

Wednesday, Sept. 4

Mostly Sunny

Precip: 10%

High: 84^Low: 66

General News on 08/28/2019

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

