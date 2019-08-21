To: Tom Judson

I would like to thank you for your professionalism over the issue of the Stump Dump.

People were impressed how you researched the businesses that could come up with a viable solution to putting out the fire at the Bella Vista Stump Dump. We live fairly close to the Stump Dump and were impacted by the daily smoke. Your leadership with the P.O.A. board was outstanding. You kept the issue factual and reassured the community that a solution would be found quickly.

The various companies that were finally involved in the cleanup of the site were professional in how they approached the issue. They had all the right equipment and a solid plan in place to put out the fire. I'm personally impressed with your demeanor to put yourself in the public eye and deal with the issue straight on. You kept the Bella Vista community informed on a regular basis with constant interviews on the progress.

I want to thank you personally for taking charge of an issue that had been ongoing for over a year with little progress. Your forward thinking and positive attitude showed your professional leadership with our Bella Vista community.

Marge Macedo

Bella Vista

Editorial on 08/21/2019