Solomon, a real man in human history and one cited in the Old and New Testament scriptures, observed that "For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven." (Ecclesiastes 3:1) Then he poetically references some of life's times and seasons.

To those "life markers" that indicate the times and seasons common to all humanity in every generation and every nation, I would add a few: marriage, the birth of a child, moving away from home, a new job, the death of a loved one, retirement, etc. All these experiences thrust us, either joyfully or sorrowfully, or both, into a new season or time of life.

I recently experienced one of those change-marking experiences. A couple of weeks ago, I walked my daughter down the aisle and gave her hand to her husband, my son-in-law. I honestly wasn't sure how I would handle it or how I would feel. Ultimately, I decided not to try to anticipate those feelings but to live in the moment.

It was a beautiful day in McMinnville, Oregon, at a site overlooking a beautiful vineyard with mountains in the distance. The weather was perfect, a mix of sun and clouds with a breeze that felt welcome and refreshing. About 150 family and friends gathered from near and far to share the celebration.

She was beautiful and I had to catch myself as I felt my heart skip a beat. It was really happening. The months of talking and planning and the rehearsal were passed. We were in the moment. Even as I write this, I cannot put into words what I was feeling. It wasn't until a few days later I came to the realization that I was in a new season of my life.

You have your stories, too. Everyone reading this article has experienced those markers in life that signal change either for better or worse. How we view those events and changes and how we handle them depends on our overall life-perspective. Do you have "anchors" in your life, unchanging, constant, dependable, foundational beliefs and values? They can provide stability and perspective when we go through the changing times and seasons.

For me, my "anchor" in life is the presence, power, provision and protection of the living God. In addition, God's Word, which is timeless and true, provides me with understanding, hope and peace regardless of how my life changes. Without that, I'd likely find myself struggling through the times and seasons of life rather than trusting God to work in them for my good and His glory.

How about you? How are you handling the inevitable changes life brings? I love telling people about the One who not only brings about the greatest and most important change in any person's life but Who also brings an out-of-this-world peace and hope to every life-change thereafter. If my experiences might help you, just contact me. Maybe this is the time and season for you to grab hold of the One who, unlike the rest of life, is dependable and unchanging, the same "yesterday, today and forever."

Mark Voll is the pastor of the Village Bible Evangelical Free Church. Opinions expressed are those of the author.

Religion on 08/21/2019