The Bella Vista Arts Council is pleased to honor Glenda Sue Morris as the August 2019 Artist of the Month.

Morris will be honored at a public reception at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, at the Bella Vista Bar and Grill, located at 98 Clubhouse Drive in Bella Vista.

Morris has thrilled thousands across the nation and Canada with her singing voice. She was born and raised in the San Francisco, Calif., area and is a professional playwright and recording artist, bringing drama and emotion to her stage performance.

Morris has appeared at the Arkansas Governor's Mansion and was the entertainer the night of the 2000 Republican Presidential Election in Little Rock, as well as a performance on election night for Congressman Todd Tiahrt in Kansas. She has delighted audiences at RV Rallies for Good Sam Clubs, Regional Assemblies for the VFW, Soroptimist International, Lucent Technologies, and others. She appeared annually at the Arkansas State Fair from 1994-2001 and has sung at countless Summerfests and Octoberfests, clubs, trade shows and scores of fundraisers, memorials, class reunions, retirement parties, weddings, and other special celebrations. She also traveled and sang with Christian ministries for decades and has written educational courses for children.

She and her husband, A. J. Morris, a university professor, author and entrepreneur, are currently enjoying life in Bella Vista.

The Bella Vista Arts Council, an advisory board to the City Council, was created by the City Council in February 2016 to help promote the arts in Bella Vista. The board established an Artist of the Month program, in which selected artists and their work will be showcased to the public.

The selection committee will choose each month from qualified artists, who must be residents of Bella Vista and have their work displayed somewhere in the city. Showcased artists will have their work displayed at the receptions, which will be held in a location in the city, such as the Artist Retreat Center, Bella Vista Library, the Bella Vista Historical Museum.

To submit your name or other nominations for consideration, contact Sarah Parnell at the Artist Retreat Center, 479-268-6463, or email artscouncil@bellavistaar.gov.

The Bella Vista Arts Council invites the community to participate in feedback sessions to gain insight and gather ideas for future Bella Vista Arts Council programs. Arts Council members will be in attendance at the Artist of the Month recognition receptions. The feedback sessions will be conducted after the artist program has been completed. Please join us in celebrating a rich history of Bella Vista artists and participate in planning for the future.

Community on 08/21/2019