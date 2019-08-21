Aug. 24

s Join Fred Paillet, emeritus scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey and adjunct professor of geoscience at the University of Arkansas, to learn about one of Arkansas' rarest native tree species -- the Blue Ash -- while it's still around during the August Back 40 Story guided hike: Forest Catastrophes: Chestnut and Ash Epidemics. This hike will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, starting from the Buckingham Trailhead. It is approximately a 2.5 mile round trip and is moderately strenuous. There is no cost. The Buckingham Trailhead is located off Trafalgar Road on Buckingham Drive. Limited parking is available at the trailhead, and participants can park along Buckingham Drive as long as they are not blocking emergency vehicle traffic or residences. Please do not park in the right of way along Trafalgar Road.

Aug. 26

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Bob Loyd will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there is no dance on Monday, Sept. 2.

Sept. 2

s Labor Day with the Bella Vista Community Concert Band starts with a picnic supper before the performance, from 5 to 6:45 p.m., provided by Prime Cut Catering. The Monday, Sept. 2, outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m., and everyone should bring their own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

Sept. 6 & 8

s Bella Vista Men's Chorus Board is planning a season of music for the coming year. The next concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The Bella Vista Community Church will be hosting the concert both days. The concert, "You Raised Me Up," will be songs of inspiration and hope. Tickets will be available from Chorus members.

Sept. 9

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Sept. 11

s Coffee with a Cop will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 11, at Village Baptist Church located at 380 Glasgow Rd. in Bella Vista. Coffee with a Cop brings police officers and the community members they serve together over coffee to discuss issues and learn more about one another. Join us for complimentary coffee and snacks.

Sept. 14

s BV Decorative Artists will host its "Mad Hatter" Card and Game Party from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista. Reservations are $12 per person and may be made by individual or group. Included are theme baskets created by BVDA members to be raffled off, a store to sell members' artwork, door prizes, lunch and desserts. Please contact Pat Davis for tables and/or reservations at 479-855-6319 or Marge Macedo at 479-531-1231. There is limited seating and no walk-ins will be accepted.

s The City of Bella Vista will host the annual Back 40 Fall for All trail festival at Blowing Springs Park, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The park is located at 700 Blowing Spring Road and can be accessed off Mercy Way from U.S. 71. Trail activities include a variety of mountain bike rides, a ride on the Razorback Greenway to the Bentonville square and back, and group hikes. Following these events, attendees can enjoy live music in the park, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a bike parade. Live music from Christian Serrano-Torres will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the park, followed by Monk is King from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Northwest Arkansas Conservatory will host creative movement and dancers on the lawn from 10 a.m. to noon, honoring the important role pollinators play in our ecosystem.

