Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

August programming break

After Summer Reading, through the month of August, the library takes a break from programming. All of our regular programs will resume in September.

Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month from 4-5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Library to read books from some of the best mystery authors. Fans of all types of mystery/crime/suspense novels are invited to this mysterious club. In August, the club is reading books by Elizabeth Duncan.

Brainteasers

Every third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m., this group of puzzle-solvers gets together to go over the answers to the month's new packet filled with mind-boggling, thought-provoking puzzles and games designed to keep your brain working and problem-solving. Pick up the packet at the front desk and get to work on this month's puzzles.

Floating Down Moon River: My Love Affair With Johnny Mercer

Musician Kristi Peterson will be here at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, to discuss Johnny Mercer. Johnny Mercer wrote the lyrics to over 1,400 songs in his life, was a successful recording artist and a household name in the 1940s, plus the president and co-founder of Capitol Records. Mercer had at least one song in the Top 10 for 221 weeks straight, and many weeks many more than that. He is considered by many to be the greatest lyricist of all time, and his story cannot be easily forgotten.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians Unhushed Podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website www.bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Encore Books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. It offers everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much, much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Floral Arrangement

August's floral arrangement was designed and provided by Elaine Rooney of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. Phone 479-855-1753. Check out our website for all current information, www.bvpl.org.

