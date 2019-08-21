Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable

The next Bella Vista Civil War Roundtable will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, featuring Susan Young speaking on "Sorrow, Trouble and Worry: Stories from the Ozark home front during the Civil War." Susan is the outreach coordinator at the Shiloh Museum in Springdale, a position she has held since 1994. She is a lifelong resident of Fayetteville and a fifth-generation Ozarker. The public is welcome, admission is free.

Tours and Programs Available

Private tours of the museum and programs about the history of Bella Vista are available outside of normal open hours for church groups, students, civic clubs, businesses, etc. To arrange for an event, please leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335, or call Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at at 1885 Bella Vista Way, at the corner of Highway 71 and Kingsland, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Phone number: 479-855-2335. Website: www.bellavistamuseum.org.

