Nebraska Club

Bella Vista Bluebird Society

The Bella Vista Bluebird Society would like residents with bluebird nest boxes in their yards to let the society know the number of bluebird chicks and other bird species' chicks that have successfully fledged (left the nest) this year. The Society keeps track of Bella Vista's bluebirds and reports findings in local publications. Please send your results by email bellavistabluebird@gmail.com, or in a text to 847-951-1743. You will receive a response upon receipt.

The Nebraska Club of Bella Vista and Northwest Arkansas will kick off the 2019 football season with a tailgate breakfast to begin at 8 a.m. with serving at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, at the Tanyard Creek Pavilion, located at 98 Tanyard Drive in Bella Vista. The price of breakfast will be $12 per person. There will be the usual raffle of Husker memorabilia. In addition, there will be an auction of four tickets for the Oct. 26 Nebraska/Indiana game in Lincoln, Neb. Also to be auctioned will be a handmade Nebraska-inspired bench. A Watch Party follows breakfast on the patio of the BV Bar and Grill (formerly the Bella Vista Country Club). The Nebraska/South Alabama game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.

Anyone who has not paid the 2019 dues of $5, should include dues with their meal reservation. Reservations should be sent to the club treasurers, K. B. and Sue Smith, 10 Highland Parkway, Bella Vista 72715 by Monday, Aug. 26.

NAGS

The Northwest Arkansas Genealogical Society will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at the Bentonville Public Library, 405 South Main in Bentonville. Randy McCrory, local historian and president of Vintage Bentonville online museum, will present "Tour de Benton County" that takes a look at what communities in Benton County looked like a 100 years ago and reviews how they have changed. For further information, call 479-271-6820. Everyone is welcome.

Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild

The Calico Cut-Ups Quilt Guild's meeting time is 1 p.m. (followed by the business meeting) Monday, Aug. 26, at the United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive, Bella Vista. Judy Vore will lecture and provide a trunk show entitled, "Panel Mania," to provide inspiration and creative examples for the use of panels in piecing beautiful quilt tops. Judy hails from Parkville, Mo., and has inspired many quilters to challenge themselves to reach a new level of quilting comfort. Judy's main goals in teaching are to help even the most novice quilter realize that he/she can create a very personal heirloom while having fun along the way and making lasting friendships.

The Aug. 26 workshop is another charity project, led by members Sharon Caton and Gail Thorston. Beginning at 9 a.m., learn to make Fidget Quilts to be donated to memory care programs in our local area. The workshop includes adding decorations on mini quilts. Bring hand-sewing supplies, needles and thread, and a lunch to enjoy after the workshop. For more information, contact calicocutups01@gmail.com.

BV Women's Chorus

Bella Vista Women's Chorus begins its fall/winter season Monday, Aug. 26, with new exciting music and plans. Sopranos and altos are wanted to sing in a fun, rewarding group with no auditions. Rehearsal is every Monday from 12:45 to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. For more information, please call Elaine Jones at 918-875-1675.

BV Garden Club

Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its first meeting of the 2019-2020 year on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend and may become members at any time throughout the year. The club meets on the fourth Wednesday of every month and has long been recognized for its contributions to the community, especially its beautification projects around the city and the scholarships provided to students studying horticulture at northwest Arkansas colleges and universities.

The Bella Vista Garden Club will host a National Garden Club Standard Flower Show at the Northwest Arkansas Community College in the Shewmaker Center for Workforce Technologies, 1000 S.E. Eagle Way, in Bentonville, on Tuesday, Oct. 1. The flower show, titled "Ozark Autumn Memories," is open free of charge to the public from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Outstanding examples of house and garden plants that thrive in Northwest Arkansas, as well as floral design exhibits, theme-decorated tables, nature and garden photography, and educational exhibits on native plants and space-efficient gardening will be featured. Everyone is invited to visit this show highlighting autumn beauty.

BV Civil War Roundtable

The September meeting of the Bella Vista Civil War Round Table will be held at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at the Bella Vista Historical Society Museum. Guest speaker will be Susan Young, outreach coordinator, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Susan's topic will be "Sorrow, Trouble and Worry: Stories from the Ozark Homefront during the Civil War." Susan, a lifelong resident of northwest Arkansas, has been in her position at Shiloh since 1994 and has authored a book, "So Big, This Little Place," a history of the founding and early years of Tontitown. The Bella Vista Civil War Round Table meets the first Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at the museum. Meetings are open to the public. For further information or to receive the group's monthly newsletter, please email cnpribb@yahoo.com.

Different Strokes/Different Folks Support Group

The Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. The remaining meeting dates/topics for 2019 are: Aug. 27: "Friends: Where Did They All Go?"; Sept. 24: The Watchman Program -- if you, or a family member, have a history of atrial fibrillation and issues taking blood thinners, come hear about the Watchman, presented by Mercy Cardiology representatives, Tegan Bough, Watchman coordinator and Michelle Vanhook, manager of client services/business development; Oct. 22: Caregiver and Brain Injury Survivor -- Discussion Groups; Nov. 26: Out to Eat, location TBD. All stroke or traumatic brain injury survivors, their families, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Ellen Creakbaum at 479-282-5457.

Hoot'n Holler Cloggers

The fall session for the Hoot 'n Holler Cloggers will begin at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Riordan Hall. The start time for the beginning class is 3 p.m. with the regular class following at 4 p.m. A 10-session punch card for $30 can be purchased at Riordan Hall. Pick up a copy of the class schedule at registration. Join the Cloggers for some fun exercise. For more information, call Kathy Fidler at 479-855-4728.

BV Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is conducting weekly fishing fly-tying classes from noon to 1:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 16, and continuing through March of 2020, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Both introductory and advanced classes will be taught by master tyers, club members Gary Rowland and Ray Atkinson. Class members have an opportunity to learn a hobby which could last a lifetime and enjoy a great social atmosphere. The fly tying will be for trout and panfish. There is no cost for the instruction for members (annual membership is $15). There are nominal costs for fly-tying materials: tool kits (including vises) are available for around $30, hooks are 10-cents each and other materials for tying are free. Stop into a meeting anytime, all are welcome.

The Fly Tyers club conducts weekly meetings beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m. on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

Embroidery Guild

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave., Springdale. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or wood-burning is welcome.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

BV Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

BV Decorative Artists

The BVDA meets at 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Dr. The meeting schedule for the remainder of the year is Oct. 12, Nov. 16 and Dec. 14, the member Christmas brunch. The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects. Each month the BVDA has a member or visiting national artist teach an art project. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA chapter. All visitors are welcome. For any information call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

BV Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Dr., Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

BV Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at Riordan Hall. Visit the national web page at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance Group, you will have someone to talk to about your concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. The support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

BV Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come to visit us from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. The club has refreshments and "Show and Tell" every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

BV Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection meets for brunch the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. For a breakfast reservation or information, call Glenda 479-876-5422, or email djlong45@cox.net.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks this club meets to discuss a book that examines this question. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning, and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies too. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group, held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with pre-diabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the second Wednesday of the month at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings are free and open to the public. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring a lunch or purchase one from the Old Bella Vista Food Trucks on site. There are always lively discussions and open readings from members and guests. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

BV Computer Club

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic sessions. Advance signup is required to attend classes. Open House Help Clinic sessions are a free service for club members. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month in BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 208, Bella Vista. Please visit www.bvcompclub.org for the latest information on membership, detailed directions to meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting, and the most current issue of "Bits & Bytes" newsletter. The mailing address and application information can be found under Contents at the BVCC website by clicking the Membership Application link.

Artisan Alliance Club

The Artisan Alliance Club incorporates the Wishing Spring Gallery, Bella Vista Arts and Craft Fair and the newly established Clay Studio. The club's monthly board meeting is held at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Concordia. All members are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to know more about the Art Club can go to www.artisanalliance.net, where there are also forms for joining the club.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Road, Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, a Capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. followed with a meeting. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. If you would like to have some fun and lots of support on your weight loss journey come join us.

BV Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year-round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders going strong. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

