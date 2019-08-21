Unitarian Universalists

Sunday, Aug. 25, The Wonder theme continues with a homily written by a Unitarian Universalist minister and delivered by Suzanne Miltich.

Unity Church of the Ozarks

"The Power to Respond" message will be presented by the Rev. Elise Cowan Sunday, Aug 25, followed by the monthly pot luck.

A one hour workshop, "Dreams Arising: Release Your Souls Expression," will be presented by Debra DeVilbiss at 12:45 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 25. Dreams are revealed through creativity. Suggested love offering is $25

Wednesday night class, 7-8:30 p.m., continues studying "Heart Centered Metaphysics" by Paul Hasselbeck, co-facilitated by the Rev. Elise Cowan and Kent Lowery. Subjects such as "What is the relationship between God and Humankind" create an interesting and enriching class. The class helps to understand the Unity principles and experience life in a different way. Following the book discussion, the class is studying various forms of meditation. All are welcome.

Bella Vista Community Church

BVCC's first Back to School Bash on Saturday, Aug. 10, was a success. Attendees enjoyed cold drinks and popsicles, family games and a free concert by the BVCC contemporary worship band.

The next Women's Bible Study, a nine-week series titled The Battle Plan for Prayer by Stephen Kendrick and Alex Kendrick, begins on Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. or 6-8 p.m. in room 8/9. Cost is $12. Please call the church office to sign up.

Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista invites the community to an evening of music and fellowship at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22 -- a concert by Christian country-western and southern-gospel singer Cliff Shelder, followed by homemade ice cream. Call the church office at 479-855-2390 to make reservations. All are welcome.

PCBV's exercise class meets every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 8 a.m. for stretching and low-impact exercise, using a chair or a mat. For more information, call the church office at 479-855-2390.

The next Women's Book Club meets at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, in the church parlor. August's theme is a review on a book you read this summer. All women in the community are invited. For more information, call the church office, 479-855-2390.

Village Bible Church

Wednesday, Aug. 21, the Oasis Food Pantry will be open from 10 a.m. to noon. This ministry is available to anyone in the area who needs help with groceries and would appreciate the compassion and encouragement of friendly volunteers.

Wednesday, Aug. 21, Village Bible Church welcomes the community to a potluck fellowship dinner to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall and to stick around for singing, devotions and prayer in the worship center at 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 25, associate pastor Al will bring the message to the worship service. His sermon title will be "Relational Evangelism," with a text of Acts 8:26-40.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church

The "Sonday" Riders will meet at 2 p.m. Aug, 18. All two-, three- and four-wheel bikes and cars are invited to a day of fun, food and fellowship.

GriefShare classes begin Aug. 29, with an orientation meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22 at 3 p.m. in the church library. This is a 13-week course designed with a workbook and videos. The workbooks cost the church $15 each, free to participants unless you would want to help with this expense. Everyone is invited to attend, especially those who have lost a loved one recently. Register by calling the church office at 479-855-0272 or contact Dorothy Jones at 479-366-1700 or 479-855-7295.

The men's Bible class meets every Monday at 1 p.m. and again at 7 p.m. Please park in the rear parking lot and enter the lower level.

Sunday, Aug. 25, the Bella Vista Lutheran Church will lead the service at Concordia at 3 p.m.

The Stroke and Traumatic Brain Injury Support Group meets from 2 to 3:30 p.m., the fourth Tuesday of each month except December at Bella Vista Lutheran Church. The remaining meeting dates/topics for 2019 are: Aug. 27: "Friends: Where Did They All Go?"; Sept. 24: The Watchman Program; Oct. 22: Caregiver and Brain Injury Survivor -- Discussion Groups; Nov. 26: Out to Eat, location TBD. All stroke or traumatic brain injury survivors, their families, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. For more information, contact Ellen Creakbaum at 479-282-5457.

The Shepherd's Food Pantry is open every Friday from 10 a.m. until noon. The need is unsweetened box cereal. Collections include the "Best Choice" PVC labels which are redeemed to purchase items needed for the pantry. Donation containers are located in the church narthex.

Highlands Church (United Methodist)

The next 10-week session of Flex 'N Stretch starts Monday, Sept. 2, at Highlands Church. It meets Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7:30 a.m. in the Peter Classroom. The mission is to challenge, encourage and promote better health through physical exercise. Participants can attend one lesson, all 30 lessons or somewhere in between -- whatever works best. Flex 'N Stretch is a wellness program of activities which provides a higher quality of life through responsible movement that is pain-free and possible for all participants. This well-organized exercise program teaches all participants, including seniors, how to do the exercises easily and safely. Benefits include increased range of motion, coordination, strength, balance and agility, all of which improve the quality of life and lead to longer independent living. Cost is $45 for 30 sessions or $30 for 15 Sessions. All are invited. Contact the church office at 479-855-2277 for more information.

First United Methodist Church

A nine-week grief support group just started Tuesday, Aug. 20. This gathering is for participants to share grief and seek healing from 5:30-7 p.m. each Tuesday at the First United Methodist Church Bella Vista. Grief is the outpouring of emotion and pain due to a loss. The loss may be as a result of a death, divorce, a sudden change or any other of a variety of causes. The journey through grief is different for each circumstance and individual but, in grief support, the journey is shared together, emotionally, spiritually and the sharing of ways to cope. The class will spend time understanding grief, the effects it has, and the mourning process which is a necessary journey to bring healing. The class provides insight, compassion, support and hope during this difficult time. The Rev. Brenda Wideman is leading the grief support class and welcomes all.

Religion on 08/21/2019