Monday St. Bernard's Double Deck Pinochle -- Second

Winners Aug. 12 were: Couples -- first, Sadie Frerking and Stan Neukircher; second, Ginney Swinney and Chuck Seeley; third, Dick and Nancy Sherbondy. Honorable Mention -- Ginger and Andy Anderson

Individuals -- first, Al Akey; second, Nelda Tommer; third, Christel Krug. Honorable Mention -- Sandy Gibbs

This double-deck pinochle club is played on the second Monday of each month in the parish hall of St. Bernard's Church. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 6:30 p.m. Please bring a snack for all to enjoy. Call Fran Olsen-Parrish at 479-855-1932 for further details.

Tuesday Bias Bowling -- NEW SEASON

Bias Bowling begins a new fun-filled season. Play is from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3, at Riordan Hall. Everyone from last year and newbies too, meet for lunch before playing at 11:15 a.m. at Papa Mike's. Anyone and everyone are invited to play. For more information, call Lynda Delap at 913-961-0354.

Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners Aug. 13 were: first, Judy Massman; second, Debbie Sorensen; third, Marlene Kellogg; fourth, Karin Fowler.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Aug. 8 were: North/South -- first, Billie Herriott and Robert Makela; second, Renee Charpie and Gary Stumbo; third, John and Fay Frey. East/West -- first, Mike Foley and Mel Briley; second, Nadine Duffy and Hilary Krueger; third, Nancy and Dick Sherbondy.

Winners Aug. 13 were: North/South -- first, Mike Foley and Martha Kolb; second, Laura Batey and Marilyn Brown; third, Sandra Gromatka and Billie Herriott. East/West -- first, Jeff LaCaze and Renee Charpie; second, Sharon Judson and Becky Vendell; third, Ray Lynch and Pauline Longstaff.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Night 500 Card Group -- Second

Winners Aug. 13 were: Men -- first, Denny Koneman; second (tie), Frank Krug and Jack Sadenwasser. Women -- first, Sandi Koneman; second, Susan Couto; third, Lois Taylor.

This card group normally meets at 6 p.m. on the second Tuesday of each month. Call Larry at 479-876-8431 if you'd like to reserve a spot for the Sept. 10 game or if you want to learn more.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Aug. 13 were for: Bridge: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Kathy Ayres; third, Art Hamilton.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- first, Jerry Bates; second, Donna Senesca.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 13 were: first, Sadie Frerking and Melody Neukircher; second, Vivian Bray and Harry Schoewe; third, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; fourth, Rita and Dave Backer. Honorable Mention -- Janet and Jim Callerman

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Aug. 14 were: Men -- first, John Franklin; second, John Ronck; third, Bill Boucher. Women -- first, Linda Rogers; second, Marie Ryan; third, Jan Franklin.

Hosts for Aug. 21 will be Gary and Jackie Nelson. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome anytime. There are no reservations or weekly obligations.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Aug. 15 were: first, Shirley Rhine; second, Marilyn VanDyke; third, Jeanie Swanson.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard's Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities. Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. at St. Bernard's Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Alice Ryder; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Chuck Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners Aug. 8 were: Women -- first, Nancy Liebermann; second, Betty Launius. Honorable Mention (tie) -- Fran Fish and Mabel Ashline

Men -- first, Ken Liebermann; second, Don Knapp. Honorable Mention -- Alan Akey

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Next game day is Thursday, Aug. 22. Everyone is welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners Aug. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Stan Neukircher; second, Ginny Swinney. Table 2 -- first, Kirk Greenawalt; second, Bill Schernikau.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 8 were: Table 1 -- first, Terry McClure; second, Rich Yunker. Table 2 -- first, Wayne Doyle; second, Bill Roush. High Score: Wayne Doyle

For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 10 were: Blue Team (Tiebreaker 2-point win) -- Bud Brebner, Virgie Riedl, Ellie Roberts, Joyce Hansen, Chuck Hurl and Marj Shafer. Red Team -- Art Hamilton, Jerry Vnuk, Darlene Albers, Marie Ryan, Zona Dahl and Sam Bremmer.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience needed and no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

Community on 08/21/2019