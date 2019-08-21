The fall 2019 session of the Bella Vista Police Department Citizens Police Academy starts Tuesday, Sept. 10, and applications are now being accepted.

The 10-week program meets once per week on Tuesday evenings and allows participants an inside look at day-to-day operations of a municipal police department. The program is an attempt to inform and educate the community about issues related to law enforcement, especially local law enforcement, and works to foster a relationship between police and the members of the community that the officers are sworn to protect and serve.

"This program helps us build a positive relationship among our department and the community, which in turn allows us to better protect our city," said Police Chief James Graves.

Comprehensive instruction will cover various topics, including patrol duties, dispatch communications, crime scene investigation, narcotics and K9 operations, firearms training and more. Upon graduation in May, participants receive a certificate of completion and are encouraged to become department ambassadors to the community.

Qualified applicants must be at least 21 years of age and have no criminal record that includes felony convictions and/or arrests for domestic abuse laws (due to firearms training during the session). Regular attendance to the course is highly important to its success, and those who miss two or more classes may be disqualified from completion of the course.

For more information or to apply, visit the department's website at https://bellavistaar.gov/bvpd, email Capt. Tim Cook at tcook@bellavistaar.gov or call 479-855-3771.

