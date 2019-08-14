BELLA VISTA -- The city of Bella Vista invites residents to celebrate all things trails during the annual Back 40 Fall for All trail festival.

The City of Bella Vista will host this event at Blowing Springs Park, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. The park is located at 700 Blowing Spring Road and can be accessed off Mercy Way from U.S. 71.

Local retailers, community groups, cycling advocacy groups and more have come together for this community event, and residents of all ages are invited.

"Do you use Bella Vista's trails regularly? Have you never stepped foot on any of them? This is your chance to gather with your community to share your love of the trails or get to know more about what you have in your own backyard," a Bella Vista news release states.

Trail activities include a variety of mountain bike rides, a ride on the Razorback Greenway to the Bentonville square and back, and group hikes. Following these events, attendees can enjoy live music in the park, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and a bike parade.

Live music from Christian Serrano-Torres will be from 10 a.m. to noon in the park, followed by Monk is King from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The Northwest Arkansas Conservatory will host creative movement and dancers on the lawn from 10 a.m. to noon, honoring the important role pollinators play in our ecosystem.

For a full schedule of events, visit bellavistaar.gov or follow the Back 40 Trails on Facebook.

General News on 08/14/2019