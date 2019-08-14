Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vista Arts Council artist of the month selection committee member Sara Parnell (left) stands with Mayor Peter Christie, who presented a certificate to the August artist of the month cellist, Christian Serrano-Torres. Arts council members Terry Wilson and Demara Titzer stand by as well.

Bella Vistan cellist Christian Serrano-Torres was recognized as July's artist of the month with a reception at the Mildred B. Cooper Memorial Chapel last Tuesday, Aug. 6.

The musician performed for a full chapel, producing notes by dragging his bow across the strings, plucking strings and, on a few occasions, tapping the body of his cello.

Serrano-Torres said he started playing cello 17 years ago when he was 12 and studied music in Georgia.

"It's been awesome ever since," he said.

He moved to Northwest Arkansas five years ago, after which he began to focus on his music career. He currently lives in Bella Vista, a setting, he said, from which he draws a great deal of inspiration.

Serrano-Torres said that, while he only plays one instrument, he likes to dabble in several styles, including classical, folk-rock and electronic music.

His first album, Embrace, was recently released, he said.

"It's been a big milestone," he said.

The album's primary theme is one of self-acceptance, he said, with each track forming a step in accepting oneself as he or she exists today.

He's also working on a second E.P. which will be more cinematic in nature, he said.

The city itself has been a huge help, he said, because the natural surroundings are conducive to the creative process.

"Bella Vista has really helped me with that," he said. "I've come a long way... it's been tough."

He's becoming well known in Northwest Arkansas, where he plays shows regularly, but he's working on building more content to showcase on the web, which he hopes will allow him to build his reputation outside the area, he said.

Serrano-Torres said anyone interested in listening to or purchasing his work and checking out upcoming shows should check his website, serranotorres.com. He can also be found on iTunes, Spotify and Facebook, he said.

He also has a gofundme, he said, to try to raise money for his dream cello -- a carbon-fiber instrument that will be better suited to travel and much more resistant to outdoor use, changes in ambient air and the other types of rough treatment his cello goes through.

Serrano-Torres said he was very pleased and appreciated the city recognizing him as the artist of the month.

Sara Parnell, who serves on the Bella Vista Arts Council's artist of the month selection committee said she nominated him.

"I've just heard him play in multiple venues," she said. "He does from classical to composing his own music ... he has a diverse repertoire."

It's great to see a talented musician in Bella Vista, she said.

"We're blessed to have him here," Parnell said.

Among the audience were Bentonville residents Joe and Mary Saumweber.

Mary Saumweber said they heard about the show from a neighbor and they were not disappointed.

Joe Saumweber said it was a great performance in a lovely location. He also really appreciated the variety in everything Serrano-Torres played, he said.

"Beautiful concert, beautiful music in a beautiful setting," he said.

