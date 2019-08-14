Bella Vista police officers threw a party last Tuesday, Aug. 6. For this year's night out, the department set up booths to show off its work and its tools, as well as activities such as a scavenger hunt, bike rodeo and a drunk driving simulator.

The department also provided enough hotdogs and burgers to feed 550 people, which department administrative assistant Shelly Frederick said ran dry near the end of the event.

"I think it's a great community event and, while it was very hot, we all had a good time," she said.

Frederick said she appreciated Pedal It Forward NWA, which provided bikes for the bike rodeo, as well as Bank OZK staff members who cooked food for everyone. The POA also allowed people to use the Kingsdale pool for $1 for the duration of the event, she said.

Police Chief James Graves said he was glad the department gets this opportunity to do something fun with the public each year.

"Every year we try to do something a little more," he said.

Animal control officer Leslie Pratt was running one booth, with information on the city's animal ordinances as well as information on the importance of microchipping and guides to asphalt and in-car temperatures of which she said people should be aware.

She also had a microchipped plush puppy upon which kids could try their hand at scanning and a series of rubber snakes kids could practice picking up with the same tool she uses in the field.

The night out is a good chance to highlight every aspect of the department, Pratt explained, and is especially helpful for her post, which can be easily overlooked.

"It's pretty cool," she said.

Charlotte Crain was among those attending, along with her son, Marcus Crain, 7.

Crain said she moved to Bella Vista recently and she was glad to get a chance to meet the police and introduce her son to them

"It looks like it'll be a lot of fun ... he loves coming to see the policemen," she said.

