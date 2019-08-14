Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Window graphics at the new NWA Adult Day program were chosen to give program participants a sense of home. The program, formerly called Village House, is the process of relocating to the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers.

Opening day can't come soon enough for Sara Scott, the director of NWA Adult Day, the organization formerly known as Village House. In spite of some construction delays, Scott hopes to open in late August at the Frisco Station Mall in Rogers.

Village House operated for more than 30 years in Bella Vista, most recently in the lower level of the Highland's Crossing building. It has always been a place for adults who can't spend time alone at home.

As a private, nonprofit, Village House always struggled for funding. Prior to 2016, Village House received some funding from the United Way, but then the United Way chose to focus on programs that serve children living in poverty. Donations from churches and other Bella Vista organizations helped close the gap.

There was always a fee for participants in the program, but the fees never covered the expenses, including salaries of certified nursing assistants who care for the group. In 2018 Village House had space for 30, but often wasn't full.

As the only program approved for Medicare funding in the region, Scott knew there was a need in the area. For some families, transportation was an issue. In December 2018, Village House started looking for a new, more central, location.

The new space, next to Home Instead in Rogers, is on a bus route and some families will use public transportation. There are several senior communities in the same area and it's across the parking lot from the Adults Wellness Center in Rogers.

The Bella Vista Courtesy Van may be able to transport some clients, Scott said, but its priority is always doctors appointments. She plans to meet with Courtesy Van and talk about the possibilities

One of the reasons families need a place like NWA Adult Day is so that full-time caregivers can get a short respite. Scott believes some caregivers will take advantage of classes and fitness equipment at the Wellness Center.

There's a kitchen in the new space, so a hot lunch can be served every day. There's also space for television, arts and crafts, a quiet room and a dining room.

The staff brought most of the furniture to the new location from the Highlands Crossing building, but it received a donation from Care and Share to purchase a new washer and dryer. Several businesses are doing fundraisers for the program, Scott said. She plans to purchase some kitchen equipment, safer hardware for the cabinets, and projectors for the televisions.

The new space has to pass inspections before NWA Adult Day can officially open, and several participants are waiting to start, she said. The new location will make it easier to help clients from all over Northwest Arkansas, but it will always hold onto its roots in Bella Vista, she promised.

