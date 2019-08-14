Aug. 15

s The Broyles Foundation and Delta Dental of Arkansas announce the inaugural Oral Health Presentation Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista. The day will be full of educational information and services. The program is aiming to increase overall oral health knowledge, specifically for caregivers of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Free dental extractions will be available for those in pain (first-come, first-serve basis) provided by UP Dentistry, and a free lunch will be provided by Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Reservations are necessary. Call the Village Baptist church office at 479-855-7775 by Aug. 12 to RSVP.

Aug. 19

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Aug. 26

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Bob Loyd will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note there is no dance on Monday, Sept. 2.

s Bella Vista Women's Chorus begins its fall/winter season Monday, Aug. 26, with new exciting music and plans. Sopranos and altos are wanted to sing in a fun, rewarding group with no auditions. Rehearsal is every Monday from 12:45 to 3 p.m. at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. For more information, please call Elaine Jones at 918-875-1675.

Aug. 28

s Bella Vista Garden Club will hold its first meeting of the 2019-2020 year on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at the Bella Vista Community Church, located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. Social time and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. and the meeting begins at 10 a.m. Guests are always welcome to attend and may become members at any time throughout the year.

Sept. 2

s Labor Day with the Bella Vista Community Concert Band starts with a picnic supper before the performance, from 5 to 6:45 p.m., provided by Prime Cut Catering. The Monday, Sept. 2, outdoor performance starts at 7 p.m., and everyone should bring their own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista, past the RV park.

Sept. 6 & 8

s Bella Vista Men's Chorus Board is planning a season of music for the coming year. The next concert will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, and at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8. The Bella Vista Community Church will be hosting the concert both days. The concert, "You Raised Me Up," will be songs of inspiration and hope. Tickets will be available from Chorus members.

