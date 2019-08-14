Expand the Library

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donations matter. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

August programming break

After Summer Reading, through the month of August, the library takes a break from programming. All of our regular programs will resume in September.

Last day for prizes

The last day to pick up your Summer Reading Prizes is Saturday, Aug. 17, by closing. Be sure to come by the library before then to pick up any prizes you have won.

Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book Club meets on the third Wednesday of each month from 4-5 p.m. at the Bella Vista Library to read books from some of the best mystery authors. Fans of all types of mystery/crime/suspense novels are invited to this mysterious club. In August, the club is reading books by Elizabeth Duncan.

Brainteasers

Every third Wednesday of the month at 3 p.m., this group of puzzle-solvers gets together to go over the answers to the month's new packet filled with mind-boggling, thought-provoking puzzles and games designed to keep your brain working and problem-solving. Pick up the packet at the front desk and get to work on this month's puzzles.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians Unhushed Podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website www.bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Library Website

Check out the Bella Vista Public Library website at www.bvpl.org. This is where you can find all of the library information you need.

Encore Books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. It offers everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much, much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Floral Arrangement

August's floral arrangement was designed and provided by Elaine Rooney of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. For further information on programs and services, call 479-855-1753.

