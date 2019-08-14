BV Fly Tyers

The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is conducting weekly fishing fly-tying classes from noon to 1:30 p.m., beginning Monday, Sept. 16, and continuing through March of 2020, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Both introductory and advanced classes will be taught by master-tyers, club members Gary Rowland and Ray Atkinson. Class members have an opportunity to learn a hobby which could last a lifetime and enjoy a great social atmosphere. The fly tying will be for trout and panfish. There is no cost for the instruction for members (annual membership is $15). There are nominal costs for fly-tying materials: tool kits (including vises) are available for around $30, hooks are 10-cents each and other materials for tying are free. Stop into a meeting anytime, all are welcome.

The Fly Tyers club conducts weekly meetings beginning at 9 a.m. for a social hour, followed by the meeting from 10 to 11 a.m., on Thursdays at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. The Bella Vista Fly Tyers Club is a fishing, conservation and service Club consisting of approximately 150 members. This group of men and women share a common interest in fishing (both warm- and cold-water species) found in the local streams and lakes of Bella Vista. The club also promotes lake conservation, recreational activities, and conducts service projects throughout northwest Arkansas.

Embroidery Guild

The Springdale workshop will begin at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at the John Powell Senior Center, located at 610 E. Grove Ave. Members who have paid for the workshop should plan to arrive between 9 and 9:15 a.m. This will be a chapter-sponsored workshop on Brazilian embroidery.

The Embroidery Guild meets monthly in both Bella Vista and Springdale. No stitching experience is necessary; the club welcomes anyone interested in needlework. Bella Vista meetings are at 9:30 a.m. the second Thursday of each month at St. Theodore Church, 1001 Kingsland Road, Bella Vista. Springdale meetings are at 10 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the John Powell Senior Center, 610 E. Grove Ave., Springdale. Additional information may be found at bellavistaega.org.

American Legion Post 341

The Willard E. "Rocky" Glidewell American Legion Post 341 of Bella Vista reminds the public of the all-you-can-eat breakfast from 8 to 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Breakfast includes pancakes, French toast, ham, sausage, biscuits and gravy, and juice and coffee. There is no cost, but donations are accepted. For more information, call 479-268-509 or visit the Post 341 website at bellavistapost341.org.

Lions Club

Lions Club International is the largest service organization in the world. Bella Vista Lions Club meets at 5:45 p.m. the first and third Tuesday of each month at Concordia Retirement Center on the second floor. Community members are welcome to participate as guests for the buffet meal and meeting to learn more about the various projects with which the Lions Club is involved in the community. Both men and women are welcome. For more information, please contact Ken Swanson at 479-644-4951.

BV Woodcarvers Club

The Bella Vista Woodcarvers Club meets from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Riordan Hall's craft room located at 98 Riordan Road, Bella Vista. The club has about 50 members, both men and women. Anyone interested in learning the art of woodcarving or woodburning is welcome.

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 4 to 5:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room of the United Lutheran Church of Bella Vista. No previous experience or tryouts are required. For more information or to schedule the chorus for entertainment, call Karen Frankenfeld, director, at 479-876-7204 or visit www.perfectharmonybv.com.

BV Men's Chorus

The Bella Vista Men's Chorus meets at 6:30 p.m. every Monday in the choir room at First Methodist Church on Boyce Drive. New singers are welcome. For information, call 479-268-5391.

BV Women's Chorus

If you are a singer who hasn't used your talent in a while, if you sing in the shower, or you are a mom whose kids are heading back to school, give this group a try. Rehearsals are from 12:45 to 3 p.m. every Monday at First United Methodist Church on Boyce Drive in Bella Vista. Bella Vista Women's Chorus performs for organizations and facilities throughout northwest Arkansas. The reward is fun, smiles and laughter. For more information, please call Elaine Jones at 918-875-1675.

BV Decorative Artists

The BVDA meets at 9 a.m. one Saturday a month at Riordan Hall, 3 Riordan Drive. The meeting schedule for the remainder of the year is (no meeting in September); Oct. 12, Nov. 16, and Dec. 14, the member Christmas brunch. The purpose of the chapter is to stimulate interest and appreciation for the art of painting. BVDA does a variety of service projects. Each month the BVDA has a member or visiting national artist teach an art project. Painters of all skill levels make up the BVDA chapter. All visitors are welcome. For any information call Marian Lawless at 479-212-4996.

BV Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. on the fourth Wednesday of every month at the Bella Vista Community Church located at 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. The BVGC has long been recognized for its contributions to the community, especially its beautification projects around the city and the scholarships provided to students studying horticulture at northwest Arkansas colleges and universities. Guests are always welcome to attend and may become members at any time throughout the year.

BV Sunrise Rotary Club

The Bella Vista Sunrise Rotary Club has a breakfast meeting at 7 a.m. every Wednesday in the Concordia Main Building, 1 Concordia Dr., Bella Vista. Guests are welcome anytime. For more information, call Sean at 417-455-6654.

BV Kiwanis Club

The Bella Vista Kiwanis Club meets at 7 a.m. every Thursday at Concordia in Bella Vista. Breakfast is available. Visitors, Kiwanis members and former Kiwanis members are all invited to attend. For more information, contact Julie Storm at 479-696-8867.

Artisan Alliance Club

The Artisan Alliance Club incorporates the Wishing Spring Gallery, Bella Vista Arts and Craft Fair and the newly established Clay Studio. The club's monthly board meeting is held at 1 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Concordia. All members are encouraged to attend. Anyone wishing to know more about the Art Club can go to www.artisanalliance.net, where there are also forms for joining the club.

Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing

Attention all military veterans with VA disabilities, Project Healing Waters Fly Fishing, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, is dedicated to the physical and emotional rehabilitation of disabled active military service personnel and disabled veterans through fly fishing and associated activities, including education and outings. Meetings are held at 6:30 p.m., the second Thursday of each month at Riordan Hall. Visit the national webpage at projecthealingwaters.org. For more information, email phwffnwarkansas@aol.com.

NWA-PSA

Prostate Cancer Alliance Group meets the fourth Wednesday of each month at 4 p.m. in the Mercy Clinic meeting room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. As a member of NWA-PSA Prostate Cancer Alliance Group, you will have someone to talk to about your concerns; other members may have suggestions about dealing with side effects, or suggestions for resources and providers. It's no secret that men often find it difficult to express themselves -- a situation amplified when sexual issues are a topic of conversation. The support group provides a safe environment to share your concerns. For more information, call John White at 479-876-5724 or Chuck Pribbernow at 479-790-4138.

BV Needlework Club

The Bella Vista Needlework Club invites those interested in needlework to come and visit from 10 a.m. to noon every Monday at Riordan Hall. Bring your knitting, crocheting, cross-stitch, beading or any project you want to work on while chatting and making new friends. Refreshments and "Show and Tell" are every first Monday of the month. Please call 479-276-2033 for further information.

BV Christian Women's Connection

The Christian Women's Connection meets for brunch the second Tuesday of each month, and an all-American breakfast is served for $10. The program is sponsored by Stonecroft Ministries. For a breakfast reservation or information, call Glenda 479-876-5422, or e-mail djlong45@cox.net.

Diabetes Support Group

Enhance your diabetes care by joining Mercy's free monthly diabetes support group held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. the second Friday of every month at the Mercy Bella Vista Community Room, 1 Mercy Way, Bella Vista. Mercy certified diabetes educators will be on hand to discuss various topics related to ongoing diabetes management, including lifestyle changes to make living with diabetes easier. These meetings are free and open to anyone with prediabetes, Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes. For more information, call 479-338-6086 or visit mercy.net/DiabetesSupport.

Village Lake Writers and Poets

The Village Lake Writers and Poets meets from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., on the second Wednesday of the month at the Artist Retreat Center, 13467 Lookout Drive, Bella Vista. Meetings are free and open to the public. The meetings are held over lunchtime and sometimes include a potluck lunch. At other times, bring a lunch or purchase one from the Old Bella Vista Food Trucks on site. There are always lively discussions and open readings from members and guests. For additional information, contact Joanie Roberts at 608-642-1294.

Different Strokes/Different Folks Support Group

The "Different Strokes/Different Folks" Support Group meets the fourth Tuesday of each month, except December, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., Bella Vista. All stroke or traumatic brain injury survivors, their families, friends and caregivers are welcome to attend. The next meeting will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, at Bella Vista Lutheran Church. For more information, contact Ellen Creakbaum at 479-282-5457.

Solo Fusion Singles

Solo Fusion is an active 50s-plus singles group in Bella Vista currently looking for new members. There are a variety of activities and events happening every month. For additional information, contact Linda Stafford at 479-402-6241, Terri Kindred at 660-815-3418 or Sherry Ray at 417-527-8086.

Great Issues Book Club

Every two or three weeks this club meets to discuss a book that examines this question. All books are chosen by members and range from more popular to more serious works. Only a chapter or two is read at a time and there is a synopsis provided prior to discussion. The group enjoys nourishing the mind with learning, and a cup of coffee, a glass of wine, cheese and crackers and cookies too. If interested in open discussions of serious works with a group of like-minded adults, please join. Call Jene Porter at 479-250-8426.

BV Computer Club

Benefits of club membership include free classes on computer topics selected by the club, free remote online support at other times and free help for any computerized device at twice-monthly Open House Help Clinic sessions. Advance signup is required to attend classes. Open House Help Clinic sessions are a free service for club members. They are held from 9 a.m. to noon the first Saturday and third Wednesday of each month in BVCC's Training Center at the Highlands Crossings Center, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd., Suite 208, Bella Vista. Please visit www.bvcompclub.org for the latest information on membership, detailed directions to meeting rooms, updates to scheduled classes, minutes of the previous month's general meeting and the most current issue of "Bits & Bytes" newsletter. The mailing address and application information can be found under Contents at the BVCC website by clicking the Membership Application link.

Pride of the Ozarks Chorus

The Pride of the Ozarks Chorus meets at 7 p.m. every Thursday at Bella Vista Church of Christ, 989 McNelly Rd., Bentonville (across from Lowe's and Walgreen's). Singing in harmony, a Capella, is this group's enjoyment and is open to all men who like to sing. For more information, call Jim Nugent at 479-855-7980 or 479-621-3372.

TOPS Chapter 532

TOPS (taking off pounds sensibly) meets at 9:30 a.m. every Saturday at Riordan Hall, located at 2 Riordan Drive, Bella Vista. Weigh-in time is from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. followed with a meeting. Both men and women are welcome to join for lifestyle changes. If you would like to have some fun and lots of support on your weight loss journey come join us.

BV Bike Club

The Bella Vista Bike Club is an informal group of road cyclists who enjoy riding together. Their only rule is that helmets are required on all rides. Club members come in a wide variety of ages and skill levels. The bike club is active year-round and may be addictive and beneficial to one's health. The Bella Vista Bike Club also has several social events every year, plus picnic rides, to which non-riding spouses are invited. Newcomers are always welcome. The annual membership fee is $10 for each individual who rides. For more information, email bellavistabikeclub@gmail.com.

American Legion Riders

Motorcycles, patriotic veteran fellowship and the thrill of a ride are what keep the American Legion Riders going strong. The American Legion Riders are associated with Bella Vista Post 341 and have monthly meetings at 9:30 a.m. on the third Saturday of each month at the Bella Vista American Legion facility. If the weather allows, a ride follows and ends at a restaurant for a meal.

BV Strings

Bella Vista Strings is a casual acoustic jam group that meets at 1 p.m. every Friday at the Artist Retreat Center. Those who enjoy playing different styles of music are invited to visit and consider joining the BV Strings. The group plays rock, folk, bluegrass and country. The music is submitted by members. For more information, email BVStrings@gmail.com, visit bvstrings.org or call 479-366-0045.

BV Amateur Radio Club

The Bella Vista Amateur Radio Club holds its monthly meetings at 7 p.m. the first Thursday of each month. For anyone interested in acquiring an amateur radio license, the club also administers FCC exams at 2 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month. All meetings and exams are held at Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. More information on amateur radio and the BVARC is available at BellaVistaRadioClub.org.

Community on 08/14/2019