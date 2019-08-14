Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners Aug. 6 were: first, Lois Sprague; second, Bev Cannady; third, Karin Fowler; fourth, Jean Price.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners Aug. 6 were: North/South -- first, John Frey and Martha Kolb; second, Ron Smith and Barbara Francis; third, Robert Makela and Billie Herriott.

East/West -- first, Pauline Longstaff and Robert Gromatka; second, Len Fettig and Fay Frey; third, Joe Braun and Joe Patten.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners Aug. 6 were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton; third, Marj Shafer.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- first, Joan Lantz; second, Mabel Ashline.

Play is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners Aug. 6 were: first, Stan Neukircher and Alan Akey; second, Don Knapp and Glenn Munstermann; third, Richard and Marsha Taylor; fourth, Betty and Ivan Loyd. Honorable Mention -- Jim Callerman and Jim Behrendt

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Wednesday Night Couples' Bridge

Winners Aug. 7 were: Men -- first, Bill Boucher; second, Don Kernwein; third, Dan Rogers. Women -- first, Jackie Nelson; second, Lois Taylor; third, Jeanne Downey.

Hosts for Aug. 14 will be John and Jan Franklin. Play begins at 6 p.m. every Wednesday at Riordan Hall. All couples are welcome anytime. There are no reservations or weekly obligations.

Wednesday Chicago Euchre -- First

Winners Aug. 7 were: first, Frank Krug; second, Christel Krug; third, Chuck Seeley; fourth, Sadie Frerking; fifth, Denny Koneman.

This trick-taking game is played with a pinochle deck at 6 p.m., the first Wednesday of each month, at Riordan Hall. No advance registration is required, so just come when your schedule allows. Please call Larry at 479-876-8431 to learn more about this fun game.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Aug. 8 were: first, Marilyn VanDyke; second, Judy Stone; third, John Young.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas Canasta, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners Aug. 1 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Sheri Bone. Table 2 -- first, Dottie Seeley; second, Linda Ervin.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners Aug. 1 were: first, Marie Ryan; second, Sheri Bone; third, Herb Ayres.

This group plays at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. New players will be given instruction on how to play. All are encouraged to give it a try. For more information, contact Art at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for Aug. 2 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Becki King.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners Aug. 2 were: Table 1 -- first, Alan Akey; second, Van Bateman. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Ray Brown. High Score: Dan Bloomer For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners Aug. 3 were: RED Team (2-1) -- Art Hamilton, Darlene Albers, Chuck Hurl, Joyce Hansen, Zona Dahl and Marj Shafer. BLUE Team -- Jerry Vnuk, Virgie Riedl, Bud Brebner, Ellie Roberts, Becki King and Fran Fish.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience needed and no cost to play. Come enjoy the fun! For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

