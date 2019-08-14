Just to the north of Bella Vista is interesting McDonald County. Discover it's rich history and heritage!

Take a tour of the unique history of this nearby area at the McDonald County Historical Courthouse Museum located in Pineville, Mo., at 302 Harmon Street.

The history of the county is beautifully and professionally displayed at the historic former courthouse.

You'll have a deep appreciation for the history of this area and its unique place in Ozark history. It's free and totally worth the short drive.

It is open Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.

Leonard Eisert

Bella Vista

Editorial on 08/14/2019