Join Fred Paillet, emeritus scientist with the U.S. Geological Survey and adjunct professor of geoscience at the University of Arkansas, to learn about one of Arkansas' rarest native tree species -- the Blue Ash -- while it's still around, during the August Back 40 Story guided hike: Forest Catastrophes: Chestnut and Ash Epidemics.

This hike will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 24, starting from the Buckingham Trailhead.

Paillet has published numerous studies in environmental hydrology and geophysics based on research around the world, including locations ranging from the inner cities of Chicago and Boston to the Hawaiian volcanoes and the Sinai Desert wilderness.

This hike will be approximately 2.5 miles roundtrip and is moderately strenuous. Appropriate clothing and shoes are required. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Back 40 Trails are single track, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

There is no cost for these hikes, presented by the city of Bella Vista. The Buckingham Trailhead is located off Trafalgar Road on Buckingham Drive. Limited parking is available at the trailhead, and participants can park along Buckingham Drive as long as they are not blocking emergency vehicle traffic or residences. Please do not park in the right of way along Trafalgar Road.

Sports on 08/14/2019