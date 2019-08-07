Aug. 10

s The Village Lake Writers and Poets hosts its first summer boot camp event at the Artist Retreat Center in Bella Vista on Saturday, Aug. 10. The workshop will begin at 8:30 a.m. with registration and continue to 5:30 p.m. This event is open to all interested in the craft of writing, designing, formatting and editing, self-publishing, traditional publishing and marketing of the product. Linda Hughes will be the keynote speaker, along with a panel of authors representing different genres to answer questions. All profit proceeds, after paying expenses, will go to the nonprofit Village Lake Writers and Poets. Read more of the event and register online at bvvillagewriters.wixsite.com/bootcamp. New: there is a Student Rate at $55 and Veteran's Rate at $65. Please call or message to confirm and receive a student or veteran code to complete your registration online at Village Lake Writers Bootcamp at bvvillagewriters.wixsite.com/bootcamp.

s The annual "Chip and Dip" event sponsored by the Bella Vista Animal Shelter will take place from 10 a.m to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, at Allen's Food Store in the Sugar Creek Plaza in Bella Vista. This event is for dogs only, though the $10 coupon is good at BVAS for all cats. Support the animal shelter and ensure your dog is chipped and bathed -- event pricing is $10 microchip; $10 dog bath; or a huge deal for both, the "Chip and Dip" for $15.

s New homeowners and renters in the past 9-12 months are invited to join in the Welcome Meet and Greet Coffee at the Bella Vista Country Club (98 Club House Drive) Saturday, Aug. 10. There will be an informal gathering for anyone who wants to come early to meet other attendees at 9:30 a.m. The actual meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and last approximately until noon. This is a great opportunity to introduce yourselves and meet other new residents of Bella Vista and learn about the amenities. Also, be sure to sign up for e-newsletters on the Bella Vista POA website. They include Dining, Golf, Recreation, POA and Sporting Updates. If interested in attending, please contact Debbie Sorensen at bvwelcomesu@gmail.com, who will reply with details.

Aug. 12

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Kenton Sullivan will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Aug. 13

s On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Bella Vista Community Concert Band will perform at Blowing Springs Park. There will be a picnic supper before the performance, from 5 to 6:45 p.m., provided by Prime Cut Catering. The outdoor performance begins at 7 p.m., and everyone should bring his or her own chair. All performances are free to the public. Blowing Springs Park is located east of U.S. 71 on Mercy Way (past the RV park) in Bella Vista.

Aug. 15

s The Broyles Foundation and Delta Dental of Arkansas announce the inaugural Oral Health Presentation Day, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 at Village Baptist Church in Bella Vista. The day'will be full of educational information and services. The program is aiming to increase overall oral health knowledge, specifically for caregivers of Alzheimer's disease and dementia. Free dental extractions will be available for those in pain (on a first-come, first-serve basis) provided by UP Dentistry. A a free lunch will be provided by Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Reservations are necessary. Call the Village Baptist church office at 479-855-7775 by Aug. 12 to RSVP.

s Pea Ridge National Military Park will host Quail Forever for a Native Warm Season Grass Grazing Workshop from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15. Quail Forever and National Park Service biologist will discuss the benefits of native grazing, followed by a field tour of Pea Ridge National Military Park. Seating is limited to 50 participants, and lunch will be provided to those who RSVP. In order to have an accurate count for lunches, please RSVP by Thursday, Aug. 8. To register for the workshop, contact Jessica Cox at 870-741-8600 or jcox@quailforever.org.

Aug. 19

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. John Eubanks will be calling. For information contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066.

Aug. 26

s The Kingsdale Squares will dance at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26, at Riordan Hall in Bella Vista. Bob Loyd will be calling. For information, contact Bill Allen at 479-876-5066. Please note: There is no dance on Monday, Sept. 2.

