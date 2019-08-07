Expand the Library

Help the Bella Vista Public Library Foundation expand the library. Your donation matters. Mail to Bella Vista Public Library Foundation, 11 Dickens Way, Bella Vista, AR 72714.

August programming break

The library takes a break from programming once the summer reading programs end, through the month of August. Regular programs will resume in September.

Rocket Languages

We offer Rocket Languages through our website. This language learning service offers online courses for 15 different languages. All you need is a library card to access it.

Check out a Kindle

Kindle Paperwhites and Kindle Fires are available for checkout to patrons in good standing. Each device is loaded with several books and may be checked out for three weeks. New books are added to each device every month. See library staff for the checkout agreement and procedure.

Librarians Unhushed Podcast

The library has its very own podcast. Head over to our website www.bvpl.org or use your favorite podcast app to give it a listen.

Library Website

Check out the Bella Vista Public Library website at www.bvpl.org. This is where you can find all of the library information you need.

Encore Books

The Friends of the Library's used-book store is open six days a week during regular library hours. It offers everyday low pricing on hardbacks, DVDs, puzzles, children's books, paperbacks, biographies, health and wellness topics and much, much more. All proceeds of this ongoing fundraiser support the library.

Floral Arrangement

July's floral arrangement was designed and provided by Barb Templin of the Bella Vista Garden Club. Each month, a member of the Bella Vista Garden Club creates an original floral design to be displayed for patron enjoyment.

Hours of operation and website

Regular library hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, with weekend hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The Bella Vista Public Library is located just east of Town Center off Lancashire Boulevard (Arkansas 340 East, turn at Bella Vista Baptist Church) at 11 Dickens Place. For further information on programs and services, call 479-855-1753.

Community on 08/07/2019