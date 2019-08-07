Bella Vista Business Association Fair

We will have a table at the BVBA Fair at Riordan Hall on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Please stop by to visit with us and check out some of the great items we have for sale in our museum gift shop. We are all volunteers, so the revenue from these sales goes toward our operating costs at the museum. We really appreciate your support.

Photography Presentation

Bella Vista photographer John Craig will do a presentation at the museum at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 18. A part-time photographer for many years, he is now full-time and loves to share with others what he sees through his camera lens -- scenes that many people don't get the opportunity to see. His photos are mostly taken within 50 miles of home and include a wide variety of wildlife, sunrises, sunsets, landscapes and buildings, including many nighttime shots. He also sells printed copies through his website, www.jlcraigphoto.com. Come, join in to see some beautiful pictures. Admission is free.

Settler's Cabin

The outside of the Settler's Cabin is nearly finished, with a new porch and railings, new roof and new foundation. The next step is to provide fencing around the cabin. We continue to be in need of donations to help with the cost of this project. Donations may be dropped off at the museum or mailed to us at 1885 Bella Vista Way, Bella Vista AR 72714. Donors who give $100 or more will have their names inscribed on a plaque to be mounted inside the cabin.

Gift Shop

We still have a good selection of salt and peppers shakers left from the original donation we received last winter, so whether you are a collector or just want a fun gift for someone, please stop in. Recent donations include Frankoma pottery and small animal pewter figurines. And of course, we continue to carry local honey and lots of Bella Vista souvenirs from hats and mugs to jigsaw puzzles of Bella Vista scenes, magnets and more. Credit and debit cards, checks and cash are all accepted.

Tours and Programs Available

Private tours of the museum and programs about the history of Bella Vista are available outside of normal open hours for church groups, students, civic clubs, businesses, etc. To arrange for an event, please leave a message at the museum, 479-855-2335, or call Xyta Lucas at 479-876-6118.

Hours of operation

The Historical Museum is located at the corner of U.S. 71 and Kingsland Road, next door to the American Legion, and is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. The phone number is 479-855-2335. The website address is bellavistamuseum.org.

Community on 08/07/2019