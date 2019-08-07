Photo submitted The Oral Health Presentation Day is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Village Baptist Church. The event includes free dental extractions for those in pain provided by UP Dentistry, free lunch, and local professionals will present and discuss quality information regarding oral hygiene. RSVP is required by Monday, Aug. 12, by calling the church office at 479-855-7775.

The Broyles Foundation and Delta Dental of Arkansas announce the inaugural Oral Health Presentation Day to be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15, at Village Baptist Church, located at 380 Glasgow Road in Bella Vista. The day's events will be full of educational information and services. The program is aiming to increase overall oral health knowledge, specifically for caregivers of (patients with) Alzheimer's disease and dementia.

The Broyles Foundation is a nonprofit organization established by Arkansas sports legend Frank Broyles. The foundation provides support services at no cost for the caregivers of those living with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia. Services offered include education and training, advocacy and awareness, counseling, support groups, resource distribution, referral services and more. For more information about the Foundation, visit www.broylesfoundation.org.

The Oral Health Presentation Day includes the following events:

• The morning session will begin at 8 a.m. with free dental extractions for those in pain (first-come, first-serve basis) provided by UP Dentistry.

• Free lunch will be provided from noon to 1 p.m. by Magnolia Place Alzheimer's Special Care Center. Reservations are necessary. Call the church office at 479-855-7775 by Monday, Aug. 12, to RSVP.

• Following lunch, local professionals will present and discuss quality information regarding oral hygiene. These professionals include Betsy Broyles, co-founder and president of The Broyles Foundation; Cynthia Puckett, registered dental hygienist; and Rosemary Pelphrey, dentist for UP Dentistry. A video on dental hygiene will be shown after the discussions, followed by a question and answer session.

Everyone is encouraged to attend this Oral Health Presentation Day. For more information about the event, call the church office at 479-855-7775 or visit the church website at www.vbconline.net.

