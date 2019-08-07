.

TOURNAMENTS --

The Longest Day -- 4-Person Scramble -- Aug. 17

The Longest Day Golf Tournament is a grassroots golf program dedicated to spreading awareness in the fight to end Alzheimer's. The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Kingswood Golf Course. It's open to Bella Vista members and nonmembers. The schedule starts with: 7 a.m. Check in, 8 a.m. Shotgun start and 12:30 p.m. awards, lunch and raffle at Riordan Hall following play. Prizes will be award in all divisions. Entry fee is $240 per team or $60 per player plus applicable green and cart fees. Entry fee includes prizes for winning teams and lunch immediately following play, along with additional contests. Register online at bellavistapoa.com/golf or by returning a completed registration form to one of the Bella Vista POA Pro Shops or the Golf Division office.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

Friends of Dogwood -- 18-Hole or 9-Hole -- 4-Person Scramble -- Sept. 2

The popular Friends of Dogwood Golf Tournament returns on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 2, at the Dogwood Golf Course. This year, golfers have a choice of an 18-hole, four-person scramble at the Dogwood Golf Course or a 9-hole four-person scramble at Brittany Golf Course. The costs for the Dogwood tournament features an optional $5,000 Hole-in-One contest. The contest will be on the No. 7 hole with men's yardage at only 155 yards and women's set at 130 yards. Additional contests will be included in the optional contest package price.

To encourage new golfers, proceeds from the Brittany Tournament will buy loaner golf clubs for juniors and beginning golfers. Proceeds from the Dogwood Tournament will help to replace the outdated tee markers. Past projects included installation of the practice hitting nets and planting of over 1,000 daffodils on the course.

Sponsorships start at $25. Registration and sponsorship forms are available at the Metfield Pro Shop, online at https://sites.google.com/site/friendsofdogwood. For question,s email Susan Nuttall at susanvnuttall@gmail.com or call at 630-217-8214. For sponsorship information, contact Danielle Sandidge at dani@jovaltans.com or 479-866-7788.

GOLFING CLUBS --

Women's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Women's 9-Hole Golf Association is about making friends while playing golf. The typical season runs from April to September, with play on Monday mornings. For information, call Susan at 630-217-8214 or Jane at 479-586-1898. For new players interested in signing up, the membership application and much more is on the website at sites.google.com/site/bv9wga/home.

St. Bernard Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

The St. Bernard Ladies Golf League is looking for women interested in joining a fun Wednesday golf league. The league includes a friendly, mildly competitive group of ladies. The season runs from April to October which includes a weekly $1 individual or team event, a fun guest day and an awards banquet. For more information, call Kathy King at 479-855-4913.

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

Bella Vista Women's Golf Club promotes fun, friendship and golf with a motto of "Be Courteous, Be Kind, Be Kind to the Course." The season begins in April and runs through October, with play every Thursday morning. Membership digital applications are now available, with additional information, on the website at www.bvwgc.com.

Oldes 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Golf Group in Bella Vista invites new members for its 9-hole 2019 season which runs from April to the end of October. Play is Tuesday mornings at all Bella Vista courses, with 13 of its events at Kingswood/Berksdale. This group plays from the red tees with a Texas Scramble every week. All skill levels of golfers are welcome and all weekly events are handicapped. There is a $3 entry fee per event. Contact Barry Owen at 479-876-8432 or email drive1954@gmail.com

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is accepting membership applications for the 2019 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored prizes on all holes. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as from sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Men's 18-Hole Golf Association

The Men's Golf Association is accepting new members to join the 2019 Tuesday golf league. Sign up can be found on the website www.bvmga.com for the 2019 season. The MGA is open to POA members and non-POA members. Play continues through Tuesday, Oct. 29. The format is organized for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps, with easy weekly online sign up, play in the morning or afternoon, shotgun start at the Bella Vista course of the week, spring and fall banquets and players cup competition. Additional information is available on the website. Member sign up is required and may be completed by using the membership sign up option located on the website. Forward a check in the amount of $70 to cover annual dues, payable to "MGA" to MGA Membership, Bill Harris, 2 Kirk Circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

