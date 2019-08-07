Tuesday Women's Bridge Group

Winners July 30 were: first, Debbie Sorensen; second, Doris Atkinson; third, Nancy Morris; fourth, Mary Coppin.

Play begins at 10:30 a.m. every Tuesday at Papa Mikes. Call Debbie Sorensen at 479-855-7633 for details.

ACBL Duplicate Bridge

Winners July 25 were: North/South -- first, Robbi Tyler and Nancy Weatherly; second, Mike Foley and Mel Briley; third, Maxine McClain and Barbara Fielding.

East/West -- first, Shari Hult and Martha Kolb; second (tie), Ray Lynch and Len Fettig / Billie Herriott and Ruthann Vavrinek.

Winners July 30 were: North/South -- first, Bob and Sally Dungan; second, Judy Bappe and Renee Charpie; third, Billie Harriott and Gary Stumbo.

East/West -- first, Cole Spencer and Joe Scott; second, Robert Gromatka and Len Fettig; third, Mike Foley and Jeff LaCaze.

Play begins at 12:30 p.m. every Tuesday and Thursday in Riordan Hall at the Kingsdale clubhouse.

Tuesday Potluck and Games

Winners July 30 were for:

3-13 Rummy: Table 1 -- first, Herb Ayres; second, Marie Ryan. Table 2 -- first, Becki King; second, Kathy Ayres.

Texas Canasta: Table 1 -- first, Diane Dingmann; second, Donna Senesac

The gameplay is from 6 to 9 p.m. every Tuesday at Riordan Hall. This is a potluck, so kindly bring a dish or snack of your choice to share. All new players are welcome anytime. No experience is necessary and instruction is given to anyone wanting to play. For additional information, please call Kathy or Herb at 309-868-4186.

Tuesday Night Couples Cribbage

Winners July 23 were: first, Stan Neukircher and Alan Akey; second, Ivan Loyd and Theresa Upchurch; third, Cheryl Cardin and Sadie Frerking. Honorable Mention -- Bill Schernikau and Ginny Swinney

Winners July 30 were: first, Dottie and Chuck Seeley; second, Ivan Loyd and Theresa Upchurch; third, Jack and Duffie McClellan. Honorable Mention (tie) -- Stan Neukircher and Al Akey / Bill Schernikau and Ginny Swinney

Play begins at 6:30 p.m. every Tuesday night at Riordan Hall. New members are always welcome. For more information, call 479-855-7725 or 479-715-6303.

Thursday Walk-in Bridge Group

Winners Aug. 1 were: first, Marilyn Van Dyke; second, Marlene Kellog; third, Dorthy Foster.

Club play is at Papa Mike's every Thursday. Plan to arrive by 10:15 a.m., with play beginning at 10:30 a.m. No signup is necessary and play is open to everyone. Contact Judy Stone at 901-734-2801 or email jkstone1@bellsouth.net with questions.

Thursday St. Bernard Games and Goodies -- Second

Join this group every second Thursday for an afternoon of game playing -- Crazy Canasta, Texas, Samba, Bridge or bring your favorite. Singles, doubles and full tables, experienced players and those who want to learn a new game (instructors can be arranged) are all welcome. Cards and score sheets for many games are available. If new to the area and looking for card-playing friends, this is the place. Tables and beverages provided. Snack sharing is welcome. Admission is $1 per person and these proceeds are distributed to local charities.

Play is from 11:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. the second Thursday of every month at St. Bernard Parish Hall, located off Lancashire Boulevard, east of Highlands Crossing. Call Linda Hoppers at 479-616-0268 for more information.

Thursday Mexican Train Dominoes

Winners July 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres. Table 2 -- first, Chris Rider; second, Alice Rider.

Play is every Thursday at the Bella Vista Community Church. No experience is necessary. Call 479-621-1660 for additional information.

Thursday Concordia Double Deck Pinochle

Winners July 25 were: first, Art Hamilton; second, Marie Ryan; third, Becki King.

This group plays at 6 p.m. every Thursday at Concordia in the second-floor game room. There is no charge to play and no experience is necessary. New players will be given instruction on how to play. All are encouraged to give it a try. For more information, contact Art at 479-855-4478 (please allow three rings.)

Thursday Night Euchre -- Second and Fourth

Winners July 25 were: Women -- first, Dee Sadenwasser; second, Nancy Liebermann. Honorable Mention (tie) -- Fran Fish and Betty Launius. Men -- first, Don Knapp; second (tie), Jack Sadenwasser and Ken Simons. Honorable Mention -- Ken Grzybouski

The Euchre Club plays at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Thursday of each month at Concordia on the second floor. Everyone is welcome to play. Call 479-715-6303 for details or questions.

Thursday Night Pinochle

Winners July 25 were: Table 1 -- first, Nelda Tommer; second, Stan Neukircher. Table 2 -- first, George Fellers; second, Bill Schernikau.

Play is open to everyone. For additional information, please call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Friday Concordia 3-13 Rummy

Winners for July 26 were: Table 1 -- first, Marie Ryan; second, Art Hamilton. Table 2 -- first, Kathy Ayres; second, Herb Ayres.

This group plays every Friday at 1 p.m. in the Concordia main game room on the second floor. There is instruction for anyone new to the game with no fee to play. Everyone is welcome. For more information, contact Art Hamilton at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times).

Friday Men's Pinochle

Winners July 26 were: Table 1 -- first, Paul Herrick; second, Kirk Greenawalt. Table 2 -- first, Dan Bloomer; second, Rich Yunker. High Score: Paul Herrick

For additional information, call Kirk at 479-855-4991.

Saturday Bocce Ball

Winners July 27 were: RED Team (1-point tie) -- Art Hamilton, Jerry Vnuk, Chuck Hurl, Joyce Hansen, Zona Dahl and Marie Ryan. BLUE Team -- Lyle Meier, Virgie Riedl, Bud Brebner, Darlene Albers, Fran Fish and Marj Shafer.

Play is at 10 a.m. every Saturday in the APR room at Concordia. Please come 15-20 minutes early to sign up on teams. Bocce ball offers great low-impact exercise. All are welcome, no experience needed and no cost to play. For information, call Art at 479-855-4478 (please let it ring three times). If you are unable to play, please call Concordia at 479-855-3714.

