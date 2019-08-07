Photo submitted The Bella Vista Community Church announced the 2019 recipients of their annual scholarship program. Chloe Bravo (second, left) is a freshman at NWACC, Emily Reed is a junior at JBU and Allison Payne is a sophomore at Drury College. Representing the BVCC Foundation is Dean Dade (left) and Pastor Anna Teel (far right).

For almost 30 years, the Bella Vista Community Church and the BVCC Foundation have offered four-year scholarships to students who are church members and meet the scholarship program's qualifications.

The three scholarship recipients for 2019 were announced and recognized during the July 21 church services. Chloe Bravo will be a freshman in the nursing program at Northwest Arkansas Community College. Allison Payne is a sophomore studying architecture and art history at Drury University in Springfield, Mo. Emily Reed will be continuing at John Brown University as a junior, majoring in psychology.

Over the years, the BVCC Foundation has received donations from educators, Dr. Ed Gilbert and Edith Poe, specifically dedicated to the Scholarship Fund. Early BVCC members, Thelma Carr and Elsie Jett, also made generous contributions based on the importance scholarships played in their own education. The Foundation has invested those and other memorial contributions to create the ongoing BVCC Scholarship Fund.

