The second annual Bella Vista Business Association Bazaar will be a true shopping experience, organizer Nakia Gully said. It takes place in Riordan Hall from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.

"It's a great way to find out what local businesses are actually here in Bella Vista and how to support them," she said. "It's not like the annual Business Fair which is more of an advertising opportunity for members. The Bazaar is about sales."

The Bella Vista Museum will be there with a selection of Bella Vista souvenirs that include puzzles, hats, mugs and magnets. Jill Werner, gift shop manager, said she will probably also bring some of the collectible salt and pepper shakers that have been donated to the museum, and local honey. The honey, she said, comes from hives in Benton County and may be the only truly local honey for sale in the area.

Michelle Chiocco of Carriage Trade will bring her handmade soaps and other products.

Also, Pampered Chef products and Avon products will be available.

Some of the businesses that have less tangible products will be on hand to sell gift certificates for things like carpet cleaning.

"We'll bring original Bella Vista T-shirts," Gulley said.

There will also be drawings and giveaways.

Bank OZK is grilling hot dogs that will be given away to Bazaar visitors.

