As the weather warms up, planning for summer fun kicks into high gear. There are still opportunities for Bella Vista kids to take take part in summer camps and other activities this year

Both swim lessons and swim team are offered at the Kingsdale Pool. Swim team is divided into two sessions: Monday, June 10 to Thursday, June 27 or Monday, July 8 to Thursday, July 25, although some swimmers will do both, Recreation Director Joan Glubczynski said. It's offered for kids 5 to 18, and while they don't have to have their strokes perfected, they do need to be able to swim.

Swim lessons are actually offered at both outdoor pools, Metfield and Kingsdale. They begin with a Toddler and Me class for children 9 months to 3 years old. There are lessons for kids up to 12 years old.

They will learn basic skills and techniques, including how to size the paddle, how to stand, types of paddling strokes, plus basic water safety. There will also be swimming and games. There are three sessions planned June 24-27 for ages 6-9 ; July 15-18 for ages 10-17 and July 22-25 ages for ages 10-17.

The annual tennis camp is also signing up, Koven Childress said. Children are divided by ages and everyone begins with an hour and a half of instruction, then lunch and then another hour and a half of instruction. They have the option of finishing their day at the pool, but some young tennis players prefer to stay at the court to play matches.

The tennis program is growing, Childress said. Kids come from all over the region to play at Bella Vista, she said. Most are members of the United States Tennis Association and have been ranked.

The Bella Vista Golf Department offers both clinics and a league for young golfers.

The PGA Jr. League is for boys and girls ages 13 and under and the matches will be played during the months of June and July on Saturday afternoons. Golf Operations Director Darryl Muldoon said. It's the third year for the junior league and it's growing every year, he said. Most of the teaching takes place at Tanyard Creek Practice Center, but each session ends with a tournament at Berkdale.

Golf Clinics for kids are also offered and kids can bring thier own clubs or use one that are provided.

For more information on Golf Camps, call the Golf operations office at 479 855-8130.

For other camps and swimming question call the recreation department at 479 855-8170

General News on 04/24/2019