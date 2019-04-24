MAY Happenings at the Museum

Events

Shiloh Museum Summer Camps

Registration is underway for the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History's summer camps for children. Campers will explore the decades of the 1950s through the 1990s -- a different decade each day of camp. Snacks are provided for both camps; lunch is provided for campers attending Session II.

Session I, for ages 7-10, takes place from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, June 17-21. Cost is $30 for museum members; $40 for nonmembers.

Session II, for ages 11-14, takes place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday, July 8-12. Cost is $45 for museum members; $55 for nonmembers.

Space is limited for both camps; preregistration and payment are required. A limited number of scholarships are available. The registration deadline is Friday, May 31, or when camps are full. For more information, call Shiloh Museum education manager Judy Costello at 479-750-8165, or email jcostello@springdalear.gov.

Opera in the Ozarks History

University of Arkansas librarian emeritus Janet Parsch will present a program entitled, "Opera? In the Ozarks? Yes!" at noon Wednesday, May 15, at the Shiloh Museum. Parsch is on the board of directors for Opera in the Ozarks at Inspiration Point, a summer training program near Eureka Springs for singers interested in pursuing a career in opera.

Shiloh Saturday Family Program

David Cheek, a member of the Northwest Arkansas Beekeepers Association, will display his observation beehive at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History, from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 18. Cheek will be available to answer questions about bee behavior and beekeeping basics. The program is part of the museum's Shiloh Saturday series for families.

Madison County Photo Exhibit

Scenes of Madison County, a photo exhibit featuring people, places and events in Madison County history, opens Tuesday, May 21, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. The exhibit will be on display through Dec. 14. Admission is free. For more information, call 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Meetings at the Museum

Lace Guild

The Dogwood Lace Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. For more information, call the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 479-750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Storytellers

The Tellers of Tales storytelling group will meet at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 4, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History. All tellers and listeners are invited.

LifeWriters

LifeWriters, a group for people interested in writing the stories of their own lives or those of family and friends, will meet both days at 10 a.m. Monday, May 6, and Monday, May 20, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Handweavers

The Northwest Arkansas Handweavers Guild will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale. For more information, call the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History at 750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org.

Sacred Harp Singers

The Northwest Arkansas Sacred Harp Singers will meet at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 12, at the Shiloh Meeting Hall in downtown Springdale.

Civil War Roundtable

The Northwest Arkansas Civil War Roundtable will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, May 23, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Wireless Society

The Ozark Wireless Society will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 25, at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History.

Meeting locations

Shiloh Museum is in the heart of historic downtown Springdale, on the banks of Spring Creek and adjacent to the Razorback Regional Greenway. All events and meetings (unless otherwise noted) are held at the Shiloh Museum of Ozark History located at 118 W. Johnson Ave. in downtown Springdale, open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

The Shiloh Meeting Hall is located at 121 W. Huntsville Ave., one block north of the Shiloh Museum. The parking lot is accessible from Price Avenue.

For more information, call 479-750-8165 or visit shilohmuseum.org. or email shiloh@springdalear.gov.

General News on 04/24/2019