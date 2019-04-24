Calvin Edward Carlson

Calvin Edward Carlson, 79, of Bella Vista, Ark., formerly Edina, Minn., passed away peacefully after a long illness, on January 10, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.

Cal was born on May 5, 1939, to Lorien and Sarah Carlson of Cloquet, Minn. His lifelong passion for golf began as a young caddie at Cloquet Country Club, just one block from his family's home. He attended St. Olaf College in Northfield, Minn., where he played on the golf team and graduated in 1964 with a history degree. Immediately thereafter, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and served until 1966, rising to First Lieutenant. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he received a Bronze Star. Cal returned to the United States, married Margaret Helen Sughrue and settled in Edina, Minn., where they raised daughters, Julie and Elizabeth. He worked at Paper Calmenson and Castle Metals as a steel salesman. His charming personality, sharp wit and desire to make things right for his customers fueled a successful career. Cal was a longtime member of Interlachen Country Club. He found the spectacular golf course familiar and challenging, plus a great way to spend time with close friends. In 2005, he retired and moved to Bella Vista, Ark., where he built his dream home, made even more friends and met Teri Wey, his beloved girlfriend of 10 years. He enjoyed reading a good book on his porch, golfing, watching movies, rooting for Minnesota sports teams and relaxing by a roaring fire when temperatures dropped. But what he loved most was his family.

Cal is survived by his daughters, Julie (Paul) Miller and Elizabeth Carlson. Preceded in death by his parents and older brother, Stanley. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Celebration of Life gatherings in Arkansas and Minnesota are being held. Memorials to The St. Olaf Fund c/o St. Olaf College, 1520 St. Olaf Avenue in Northfield, MN 55057.

Peter Richard Cibirka

Peter "Pete" Richard Cibirka, 74, died Thursday, April 18, 2019, at his home in Bella Vista, Ark.

He was born July 1, 1944, in Vilnius, Lithuania, during World War II, to John and Helen Cibirka. As a small boy, he came to the United States and was raised in Detroit, Mich. After high school graduation, he became a tool and die apprentice employed with Ford Motor Company, retiring after 30-plus years with the company. He enjoyed sailing, golfing and skiing. After three years of traveling the country in an RV, he settled down in Bella Vista.

Survivors include his wife of 51 years, Patricia "Pat" Cibirka; his daughters, Cari Begin and Kristin Ross; brother, Roman "Ray" Cibirka; and three grandchildren.

Mass of the Resurrection will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April, 24, at Saint Bernard Catholic Church at 1 St. Bernard Lane, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital (stjude.org) in lieu of flowers.

Doris Marie Goodman

Doris Marie Goodman, 94, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, April 11, 2019, at her home.

She was born in Des Moines, Iowa, Nov. 22, 1924, to Lillian and Warren Pattee. She married Stanley Goodman on March 31, 1945. They moved to Bella Vista in 1992 from Dunedin, Fla.

She was preceded in death by her husband; and brother, Warren Pattee.

Survivors include her son, David Goodman (Angela) of Bella Vista; daughter, Ann Goodman of Johnston, Iowa; and five grandchildren.

Memorial services and celebration of life will be at a later date in Iowa.

Lindsay Elizabeth Hunter

Lindsay Elizabeth Hunter, 34, died peacefully Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Baylor Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.

She was born in Pierce City, Mo., June 14, 1984.

Survivors include her son, Jacob Guerra of Bella Vista, Ark.; her mother, Rosie (Shaskey) Cheek, and step-father, Jim Cheek of Bella Vista; her brother, Craig Hunter of Cave Springs, Ark.; and her father, Matt Hunter (Tammy) of Carl Junction, Mo.; and brother, Zachary Hunter of Carl Junction.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at St. Theodore's Episcopal Church in Bella Vista. The graveside service was held the same day at Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery in Pulaskifield, Mo.

Donations may be made to Dallas 24 Hour Club in Dallas, Texas (www.dallas24hourclub.org).

Albert L. 'Larry' Pintar

Larry Pintar died Saturday, April 13, 2019.

He was born June 16, 1929, and is survived by his wife, Barbara; and two sons, Doug and Blake.

A memorial service will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019.

Betty Jo Rendon

Betty Jo Rendon, 89, of Bentonville, Ark., died Thursday, April 10, 2019, at Circle of Life Legacy Village.

She was born in Bentonville, March 18, 1930, to Joseph and Elba Sandwell. She worked as a tour director for Landmark Tours in Sacramento, traveling the U.S. and internationally. In Bentonville, she worked in fashion and floral. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville. She loved gardening, volunteering and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Robert L. Rendon; sons, Marc Lee and Britt Allen Rendon; and sister-in-law, Phyllis Black.

Survivors include one daughter, Debra Lynne Cawood (Mike) of Anderson, Mo.; six grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Sandwell (Mary Anne) of Newton, Kan.; a sister, JoBeth Schneider of Bentonville.

A memorial service was held at the First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville on Friday, April 19, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Circle of Life Hospice, 901 Jones Road, Springdale, AR 72762.

Catherine M. Spelich

Catherine M. Spelich, 96, of Bella Vista, Ark., died Thursday, April 18, 2019.

She was born Oct. 13, 1922, the daughter of Paul and Annie Matun in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Matthew Spelich; and brothers, John Matun, Michael Matun and Joseph Matun.

Survivors include sons, Matthew Spelich, Timothy Spelich; granddaughter, Rebecca Spelich; brother, Thomas Matun; and sister, Mary Valley.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date in Ohio.

