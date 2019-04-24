A section of Memorial Drive near Lake Norwood will be closed through Tuesday, April 30, for work on the Harp's Foods expansion project.

Commerce Construction will be installing a new drainage pipe in the area. The closure will not obstruct entrances to Lake Norwood or Cooper Chapel but will restrict through traffic on Memorial Drive.

Please be advised that this is a planned street closure and weather and other unforeseen circumstances could postpone this activity to a later date and time.

