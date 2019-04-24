Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Katy Henkel and Carol Ramsey prepare for a new feature at the annual HIghlands Flea. This year a boutique will offer more upscale items during the fundrasier.

A new feature at the annual Highlands Flea should bring more donations and better shopping opportunities this year, publicity chairwoman Lori Pinkerton said. This year a boutique will be added for more upscale purses, scarves, wraps and even some collectibles.

In the past, prices were a little too low, she explained.

"We think the original owner will be more motivated to donate if they know the church is getting a better benefit," she said.

The sale is scheduled for April 27, the same day as the citywide yard sale, she said. It will be open from 8 a.m. to noon at the Highlands Church which is on Glasgow Road.

Most of the fellowship hall will still be used for the traditional flea market type sale, she said. The church sells items donated by members including a lot of household items, small furniture, linens, glassware and tools.

The boutique has items that are still very reasonable, but a little more upscale. Pinkerton said several church members are also active with groups that raise money with boutique style sales.

All the proceeds go to charities that the United Methodist Women support. The charities all help women and children, she said. They include the NWA Children's Shelter and Bright Futures.

A coffee shop featuring homemade treats will be available.

Outside the church, the parking lot is available for vendors who rent the space to sell their own items.

The Highlands Flea and Boutique is one of two major fundraisers for the Highlands Church and this is their 25th year, according to committee member Beverly Marten.

General News on 04/24/2019