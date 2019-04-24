Lynn Atkins/The Weekly Vista Dan Hurd stops to pose for a photo on the Lake Bella Vista dam. He plans to ride through 48 states over a period of three years to bring attention to suicide prevention.

For the last 13 months, Dan Hurd has been on a quest. He left his home in Plymouth, Mass., over a year ago and has been traveling ever since. He's covered 9,000 miles in 22 states on a bicycle and, everywhere he goes, he talks about a cause that's very important to him, suicide prevention.

Hurd, a Navy veteran who earned the nickname Lt. Dan, even though he was never a lieutenant, is a suicide survivor and he believes his bicycle is one reason why he's been able to remain a survivor.

It's not an ordinary bicycle. It's covered with packs which are full of camping equipment and supplies. He left his home without any finances for his trip, but he's managed to keep going because of the kindness of people he meets along the way.

"I don't panhandle, but I get donations," he said. Not only do people give him money; they also invite him to stay in their homes and cook for him. In fact, he believes he's gained weight recently because of the home cooking he has enjoyed. He uses his camping gear when he doesn't get any invites, and sometimes people pay for his campsite.

When someone noticed his shoes were duct taped together, they bought him a new pair, he said.

He maintains a webpage, www.ridewithdanusa.com., a Facebook page, a twitter account and an Instagram account so people he meets along the way can keep track of him. He publishes a proposed route so other people can find him for appearances or just conversation.

Hurd talks about suicide prevention.

"You have to live in the moment," he said. "Our minds are our biggest critics."

He was recovering from his third suicide attempt when a friend finally convinced him to go for a bike ride. He had ridden bikes while growing up in New England, but he gave them up as soon as he could drive a motor vehicle. He wasn't really interested in bike riding, but his friend was persistent and, eventually, Hurd gave in. Looking back, he realizes it was his way of saying goodbye to his friend.

But although he was out of shape and the ride was exhausting, he agreed to try again and go a little farther. On his second ride, he was surprised to realize he liked the feeling.

Now, he rides every day with a cardboard "windshield" that says, "Make a stranger smile; Be the change." He acquired it in Pennsylvania when he stopped with another group interested in suicide prevention.

He's working on his own nonprofit, "One Pedal at a Time," which he named in honor of the friend who took him on his first long trip. When Hurd was tired and not sure he could finish, his friend advised, "Just take it one pedal at a time."

That's the message he has for anyone who is thinking about suicide. He's always willing to stop and listen and tell them to take it one pedal at a time. He wants to tell other people to do the same. Sometimes, all it takes is someone to listen.

Hurd came to northwest Arkansas at the invitation of Marion and Art Heath, who met him in Florida and admired his well-packed bicycle. While he was here, he spoke at the Country Club and at Java Dudes. He led a bike ride from Bella Vista down to the Bentonville square and he was interviewed for Bella Vista Community Television.

Hurd is on his way to Little Rock. He invites anyone who is interested to follow him on Facebook and keep an eye on his proposed route, in case they want to meet him somewhere along the way.

