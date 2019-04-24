The fourth graders from Cooper Elementary School went on a school outing Friday, April 12, to Tanyard Creek and Lake Windsor to try their hand at fishing and learning about the different species of aquatic life found in Bella Vista lakes and streams.

There were five classes that included different stations -- from learning how to bait hooks, catch fish, being able to identify different species and hiking on the trails.

Chris Fuller from the POA discussed the different kinds of fish found in Bella Vista lakes that are caught, as well as the different turtle species. Karen Johnson from the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission also discussed the different "critters" found in the creeks. Students were able to catch and identify them from samples taken from a local stream.

The students had a great time learning about fishing and the "critters" found in lakes and streams in this area. It was a fun-filled day for everyone.

