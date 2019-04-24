When I was 4 years old, I could spell the word, "hippopotamus." I remember my dad calling my grandmother to listen to me spell the word. She thought I was so smart! The reason I could do such a feat was due to watching a Saturday morning commercial advertising a game called "Hippopotamus." It had a catchy jingle that involved spelling out the word. I was merely singing the jingle, but I appeared to be a genius to those who really hoped I was one.

We of the older generation enjoy the precociousness of children as long as it is something we like. If we don't like it, then the child is being, well, childish and shouldn't be taken seriously. I would certainly not enjoy hearing a 4-year-old spelling some of the words in today's music, for example.

Such is the case with youth and politics. I had definite ideas about politics as a youngster. I remember telling my sixth-grade teacher how much I hoped Nixon would win the presidency in 1968. We all know how well that turned out. Often, a child's views are simply mirrors of their parent's views. Today's youth are more aware of political issues and often evolve their own opinions based not on parent's thinking but from what they glean from social media. They are young but definitely do not shy away from voicing their opinions.

Young people also make remarkable contributions in areas of science and the arts. A Swedish 16-year-old, Greta Thurnberg, has been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize for environmental activism. She is also known for making some fairly controversial statements. Jonathan Krohn landed a book deal on conservatism at the age of 13. The book was called Defining Conservatism, but by age 17 he admitted his early work was "naïve." Apparently, he evolved a bit in those 4 years, as we hope all young people will do as their perspective broadens with age.

We speak with reverence of the Founding Fathers, those visionaries who formed the basis of United States Constitution. It may surprise you to learn that more than a dozen of the signers of the Declaration of Independence were 35 or younger. Aaron Burr was 20. Alexander Hamilton was somewhere around 21 years of age. Thomas Jefferson was 33, John Hancock, 39. One of the oldest was Benjamin Franklin at age 70.

So I view with interest how people perceive those such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, age 29 and the newly elected congressperson from New York, and Pete Buttigieg, age 37, mayor of South Bend, Ind. Both have achieved political notoriety at a relatively young age. Many question their abilities and motives based on their young age, although they certainly have other issues that arouse concern. They are young compared to the aged inhabiting Capitol Hill, but they are adults. Both are older than several of the signers of the Declaration of Independence.

The older we get, the less likely we see change as a good thing. It can be easy to dismiss the views of those younger than ourselves as nonsensical. But remember how you were at their age. Did you appreciate being ridiculed for your viewpoints simply because of your age? Did you not have the fire and desire to change those things you felt to be wrong? Before we open our mouths to criticize, let's think a little longer on how we respond.

The world changes, maybe the views of the young are part of that change. I'm just happy to know the young have the heart and will to deal with it.

Editorial on 04/24/2019