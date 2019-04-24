The POA Board of Directors discussed its policy on board members who miss meetings at a work session on Thursday.

Both the association bylaws and board policy may be changed if the board votes to accept changes recommended by the Rules and Regulations Committee. The changes tighten up the absence policy.

As is reads now, directors may be removed if they miss three consecutive board meetings or four board meetings during an organizational year. The new policy includes more meetings, adding "or being absent from more than one third (1/3) of the combined total of the board discussion sessions, board work sessions, regular board meetings and special meetings of the board within a six month period."

General manager Tom Judson explained there are three board meetings each month, including the afternoon "discussion" meeting which is closed to the public. Work sessions are in the morning and the regular meeting is in the evening. Special meetings are called when necessary and can be held at any time. In the past, he said, board members with medical issues were not held to the attendance policy.

Members can also participate in meetings via phone call, Chairwoman Ruth Hatcher reminded the board.

Jim Abrahamson said he would not vote for the changes because they might discourage working people from joining the board.

Working people should discuss their situation with their employer, Bruce Portillo argued. Most employers, he said, recognize the importance of community service.

Mike Abb, who has a full-time job in addition to his seat on the board, said some managers in this area report to people who don't live in this community and don't understand the role of the POA.

For the past two years, Judson has held a meeting for people who are considering running for a seat on the board. One of the goals of the meeting is to make sure everyone realizes what will be expected from successful candidates. Since starting the meetings, more people have picked up a candidate package and then not returned it, he said. It used to be that almost everyone who picked up a package ran for a seat on the board, but now people are changing their minds after hearing about the expectations.

Board members also participate in committees, both as a liaison to the Joint Advisory Committees and board committees. Judson said the Rules and Regulations Committee had discussed those committee assignments but chose not to include them in the recommended policy.

Since the committees meet at different times, board members can request their assignments based on their scheduling issues, Hatcher said. That makes it easier for a working person to fulfill that requirement.

