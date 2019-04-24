Drawing by Harper, Age 8
Thursday, April 25
Showers
Precip: 50%
High: 70^Low: 53
Friday, April 26
Mostly Sunny
Precip: 10%
High: 76^Low: 56
Saturday, April 27
Partly Cloudy
Precip: 10%
High: 80^Low: 58
Sunday, April 28
Partly Cloudy
Precip: 20%
High: 80^Low: 61
Monday, April 29
Mostly Cloudy
Precip: 20%
High: 80^Low: 63
Tuesday, April 30
AM Clouds/PM Sun
Precip: 20%
High: 79^Low: 59
Wednesday, May 1
Scattered Thunderstorms
Precip: 40%
High: 79^Low: 59Community on 04/24/2019
Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast