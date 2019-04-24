Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Bella Vistans meet with representatives from the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality, Arkansas Department of Health, Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and the National Weather Service during a community forum hosted by the ADEQ.

Preparation work to fight the Trafalgar Road fire is expected to conclude April 26 and, once shovels hit the ground, the fire is expected to be under control within 30 days and the site is projected to be fully excavated within 180 days.

A start date for the excavation is not currently available.

The Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality presented additional details about its remediation plan for the site during a public forum at Riordan Hall last Thursday, April 18.

Personnel from the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management, Arkansas Department of Health and National Weather Service were also available to speak with members of the general public.

Stuart Spencer, director of air quality with the ADEQ, said that the department examined several potential plans before settling on one that calls for excavation, separating vegetative waste from other forms of waste and incinerating the vegetation onsite while other forms of waste are disposed of properly.

While workers and security personnel will be on-site 24/7, he said, heavy equipment will only be used during daylight hours. Workers onsite will have the necessary safety training -- including OSHA HAZWOPER -- to work with potentially hazardous materials in the former dump site.

Spencer also addressed some common questions that came up during the department's public input period.

One of those was about cost recovery.

Spencer said that putting the fire out is the priority now, but determining responsible parties and recovering costs from them is on the department's to-do list.

"That will happen," he said.

Vegetative waste will be incinerated in burn boxes, which he said are similar in size to shipping containers. There will be up to five boxes, which need to run 24/7 to maintain the incredibly high temperatures they need to operate, he explained.

The use of air curtain technology in these boxes should allow for fairly complete burns, he said, while minimizing air quality impact and reducing the need for 500,000 gallons of water each day and save an estimated $11.3 to $15 million in disposal expenses.

This also reduces the number of dump trucks the department needs to have operating in and around the site, he said, which will reduce traffic congestion and road wear.

"We have been working on ways to see where cost savings may be," he said.

A lot of other options were examined and found lacking, he said.

"Some of these plans just didn't have the viability to them, they had no legs," he said

One Bella Vistan, Bill Gaither, said he lives downwind from the site and his daughter lives closer to it.

"Overall, I appreciate the ADEQ setting this up," he said.

It was good to hear more details, though Gaither said he'd prefer to have a specific timeline of when the excavation will actually start.

"That's when the clock starts ticking," he said.

