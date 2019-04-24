The Bella Vista Concert Band will begin its concert schedule on Tuesday, May 7. All outdoor performances begin at 7 p.m. at Blowing Springs Park in Bella Vista and are free to the public.

Concerts are scheduled:

• Monday, May 27

• Tuesday, June 11

• Thursday, July 4

• Tuesday, July 16

• Tuesday, July 30

• Tuesday, Aug. 13

• Monday, Sept. 2

• Sunday, Sept. 22, at 3 p.m. in Becker Hall at the Methodist Church of Bella Vista.

Come and enjoy a picnic supper before each program, served from 5 to 6:45 p.m. and provided by Prime Cut Catering. No tickets, no reservations -- just stand in line, pay, pick up your order and eat. Enjoy hamburgers, hot dogs, brisket and pulled-pork sandwiches, sides and a drink.

Those attending will need to bring a chair for the concert. The Bella Vista Community Band provides live music for area residents and an opportunity for those who play or have played any band instrument to participate.

Keep this schedule for future performance dates.

Blowing Springs Park is located east of Highway 71 on Mercy Way in Bella Vista. After crossing the bridge, continue to go straight after stopping at the stop sign. Cooper Elementary School is to the south. Drive past the RV Park until you arrive at Blowing Springs.

The Final Concert of the Season

Christmas Program

Bella Vista Community Church

3 p.m. -- Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019

Community on 04/24/2019