Keith Bryant/The Weekly Vista Ryder, an Australian shepherd and heeler mix, sits in front of the Roam Events tent while a group of women are out on the Back 40 trails during a mountain bike vacation in Bella Vista.

A group of tourists recently hit Bella Vista trails.

Ash Bocast, part-owner of Roam Events, said she brought a dozen riders out for a three-day women's mountain bike retreat, staying at the Trails Edge cabins before hitting the trails.

The camp included demo bikes, gear, meals and shuttle service. It's a good business model, she said, because it lets people try out high-end bikes with less stress than a typical biking vacation.

The business was founded in 2015 and is run by pro mechanics. There are no skills clinics included and the riding is geared toward more experienced riders.

The business partners hail from North Carolina and set up 17 bike vacations all over the country in a typical year, Bocast explained, and they live out of their bus the whole time.

"We rock and roll," she said.

