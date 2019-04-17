Spring is in bloom, especially on the Back 40 Trails. A Back 40 Story guided wildflower hike will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 20, starting from the Bear Hollow Trailhead.

The Back 40 Story hikes are free and open to the public. This hike will be limited to 25 participants. Sign up online at www.bit.ly/wildflowerhike.

Master Naturalist Cheryl Hall will lead participants on this nature hike to identify the wildflowers that appear in early spring -- spring ephemerals. These appear before the trees leaf out and block necessary sunlight for them to complete their life cycles. Keep an eye out for Trillium, Jack-in-the-Pulpit, Dutchman's Breeches and more. We may even stumble upon a rare or endangered flower.

Hall has been a Master Naturalist for more than two years and loves to photograph her finds for inspiration in her watercolors. She also loves birding, hiking, fly fishing, mushroom hunting and anything having to do with the outdoors.

This hike will take place on the Back 40 Loop trail, from the Bear Hollow Trailhead east to the Tower Trailhead. Shuttle service will be provided to return hikers to their vehicles. This hike is approximately 2.5 miles on intermediate terrain.

Future event meeting locations and topics will be announced prior to each hike's date. Most hikes are moderately strenuous and require appropriate shoes and clothing. Participants should also bring insect repellent, sunscreen and water. The Back 40 Trails are singletrack, which means they are dirt, narrow and sometimes rocky or have exposed tree roots. The trails are not appropriate for strollers. Friendly dogs are welcome on a leash.

