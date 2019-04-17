Bella Vista Men's 9-Hole Golf Association Results

April 10 at Berksdale -- Two-Hole Throw-Out

A-Flight: First -- Barry Owen (20); Second (tie) -- Terry Hallman and John Gibbs (21)

B-Flight: First -- Tom Kelley (19); Second (tie) -- Paul Williamsen and Dale Schofield (20)

C-Flight: First (tie) -- Wayne Saarela and Dale Zumbro (16); Third (tie) -- Dick Steuber and Mitch Whittington (19)

D-Flight: First -- Robert Parsons (12); Second (tie) -- Austin Miller and Marv Exline (14)

