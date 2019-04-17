By the time you read this you will have received ballots for the board of directors election. What you now have in your possession is more than just a piece of paper. It is the ultimate expression of your voice and your power. What you choose to do with it will determine the future of Bella Vista.

Our incumbent and past directors have given away our common property without our consent. They have spent our reserves and now have to borrow money just to make payroll. They are marketing our town as a "tourist destination." They are in the process of opening up all of our private amenities to the public. Yes, you read that correctly. If that's what you want, your choice is clear. Vote the old guard back in.

If, however, you are not in favor of transforming Bella Vista into a tourist destination, you have another choice. We are fortunate to have three board candidates who are running for the purpose of listening to and representing the membership. They stand for transparency and fiscal responsibility. If that's what you want, your choice is once again clear. Vote for three new directors.

If you are still unfamiliar with the candidates, I urge you to search YouTube for the candidate forum that took place at Riordan Hall on March 19. Then thoughtfully cast your vote. Drop your ballot in the mail or vote online. It doesn't get much easier than that.

We can't afford to sit this one out, nor can we afford to vote haphazardly. The choice is ours. The future of Bella Vista is in our hands.

Kevin Dooley

Bella Vista

