The annual Highlands Flea is celebrating 25 years. And with its 25 years comes a new name and look -- Highlands Church Flea and Boutique. To complement the annual flea sale of furniture, household items, tools, linen, collectibles, lawn and garden items, it is opening a small boutique shop, selling elite, fashionable items and accessories. The boutique shop will include nice and nearly-new items such as purses, scarves, wallets, wraps, unique jewelry, quirky art pieces, quilted items and more. These items are a bit more "upscale" yet still very affordable.

The favorite Flea stop -- the Coffee Shop with treats will still be there. Mark your calendar from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 27, for the annual event.

There are spaces available to rent for those wishing to sell items -- $10 for three parking spaces/$15 for five spaces. Call 479-855-2277 for more information.

All proceeds of the Highlands Church Flea and Boutique benefit local women and children's charities -- missions of the United Methodist Women of HUMC.

Donations to the sale will be accepted 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 22, through Wednesday, April 24, at the church.

