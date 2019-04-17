Women's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Women's 9-Hole Golf Association is about making friends, playing golf and promises of warm weather and warm friendships. The typical season runs from April to September, with play on Monday mornings. For information, call Susan at 630-217-8214 or Jane at 479-586-1898. For new players interested in signing up, the membership application and much more is on the website at sites.google.com/site/bv9wga/home.

St. Bernards Ladies 18-Hole Golf League

The St. Bernards Ladies Golf League is looking for any women interested in joining a fun Wednesday golf league. The league includes a friendly, mildly competitive group of ladies. The season runs from April to October and includes a weekly $1 individual or team event, a fun guest day and an awards banquet. For more information, call Kathy King at 479-855-4913.

Women's 18-Hole Golf Club

Bella Vista Women's Golf Club is accepting new and returning members. The club promotes fun, friendship and golf with a motto of "Be Courteous, Be Kind, Be Kind to the Course." The season begins in April and runs through October, with play every Thursday morning. Membership digital applications are now available, with additional information, on the website at www.bvwgc.com.

Oldes 9-Hole Golf Group

The Oldes Golf Group in Bella Vista is seeking new members for its 9-hole 2019 season which runs from April to the end of October. Play is Tuesday mornings at all Bella Vista courses, with 13 of its events at Kingswood/Berksdale. This group plays from the red tees with a Texas Scramble every week. All skill levels of golfers are welcome, and all weekly events are handicapped. There is a $3 entry fee per event. Contact Barry Owen at 479-876-8432 or email drive1954@gmail.com

Men's 9-Hole Golf Association

The Men's 9-Hole Golf Association is currently accepting membership applications for the 2019 golf season. Play is on Wednesdays, with tee times, four handicapped flights and weekly sponsored prizes on all holes. The association also holds a spring and fall banquet. Applications are available in the pro shops and can be downloaded from the POA website as well as from sites.google.com/site/bv9mga/home. For additional information, call Dale Schofield, membership chairman, at 479-553-7067.

Men's 18-Hole Golf Association

The Men's Golf Association (MGA) is accepting new members to join the 2019 Tuesday golf league. Current and new members can sign up on the website at www.bvmga.com for the 2019 season. The MGA is open to both POA members and non-POA members. Play ends Tuesday, Oct. 29. The format is organized for golfers of all ages, abilities and handicaps, with easy weekly online sign-up, play in the morning or afternoon, shotgun start at the Bella Vista course of the week, spring and fall banquets and players cup competition. Additional information is available on the website. Member sign-up is required and may be completed by using the membership sign-up option located on the website. Forward a check in the amount of $70 to cover annual dues, payable to "MGA" to MGA Membership, Bill Harris, 2 Kirk circle, Bella Vista, AR 72715.

TOURNAMENTS --

17th Annual Gravette "LIONS" Golf Classic -- May 4

Golfers and sponsors are requested for the 17th Annual Gravette High School Lions Golf Classic. The event is set for Saturday, May 4, "Rain or Shine," at the Scotsdale Golf Course in Bella Vista. The classic is open to all men and women golfers, a four-person scramble and automatic two-putt. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m., and lunch will be served after play at the Highlands Club House. Prizes will be awarded for closest to the pin, hole-in-one and longest drive. The cost for the four-person scramble is $55 for AGGF and others are $70 or $90 per person which includes golf fee.

Corporate and hole sponsorships are greatly appreciated to support Gravette High School activities. Individuals or businesses may sponsor a hole with a donation of $100 or more. Corporate sponsorships may be obtained for donations ranging from $250 to $1,000. Corporate sponsors will receive player entries for two to eight people, depending on the level of donation. Sponsor recognition, press releases, business and personal sponsorships are all tax deductible.

Sponsored by the Gravette High School Boosters, this golf event is a major fundraiser for drama, music, art, cheerleader, athletic and academic programs for the school. Call John Edwards at 479-876-1192 or Norman Mitchell at 479-787-4184 for registration and hole sponsorship information.

Registration deadline is May 1 and limited to the first 144 registered entries.

Spring Couples Round Robin -- May 17-19

This tournament is open to all golfers with a verifiable handicap. Play will be at the Bella Vista Country Club course. The format is a two-person round-robin scramble with a team that must consist of one man and one woman. Teams will be placed into a flight consisting of six teams. Teams will be pre-flighted based on USGA guidelines for handicapping a two-person scramble. This is limited to the first 48 teams to register. The entry fee is $160 per couple, ($80 per player). Entry fee includes coffee prior to play on Saturday and Sunday, dinner on Friday, lunch on Saturday and Sunday, tee gift and awards.

The schedule for Friday, May 17, begins at with a 1 p.m. registration; 3 p.m. -- Match #1 and dinner to follow play. Saturday, May 18, begins at 8 a.m. -- Match #2; 10:30 a.m. -- Match #3; lunch to follow and an optional Shootout following lunch. Sunday, May 19 begins at 8 a.m. -- Match #4; 10:30 a.m. -- Match #5; and lunch and awards following play.

Registration deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, May 10, with a $10 late registration fee if applicable.

