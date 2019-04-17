Sign in
News Community Obituaries Recreation Opinion Religion Special Sections Photos Contact Us Email Updates
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Bella Vista Weather Forecast by Staff Reports | April 17, 2019 at 5:00 a.m.
story.lead_photo.caption Drawing by Madilyn, Age 8

Thursday, April 18

Thunderstorms

Precip: 80%

High: 58^Low: 44

Friday, April 19

AM Clouds/PM Sun

Precip: 20%

High: 62^Low: 43

Saturday, April 20

Sunny

Precip: 0%

High: 71^Low: 54

Sunday, April 21

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 40%

High: 78^Low: 60

Monday, April 22

Scattered Thunderstorms

Precip: 50%

High: 74^Low: 56

Tuesday, April 23

Partly Cloudy

Precip: 20%

High: 70^Low: 52

Wednesday, April 24

PM Thunderstorms

Precip: 40%

High: 73^Low: 53

Community on 04/17/2019

Print Headline: Bella Vista Weather Forecast

Sponsor Content

Comments

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT