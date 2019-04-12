— Ballots for the Bella Vista Property Owners' Association go out today, and online voting also begins today and ends May 21 for the three open three-year terms. Mailed-in ballots must be also be received by May 21.

Candidates are Teah Bidwell, Steve McKee, Bruce Portillo, Pat Laury, Jerre Barron Jr. and John Nuttall. Deborah Emmons withdrew her name on March 7.

More information on each candidate is available HERE.

For those who wish to watch the candidate forum conducted at Riordan Hall on March 19, it may be viewed below.