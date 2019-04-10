A Bella Vista institution since 1988, Village House is preparing to move.

There were several reasons for the move, director Sara Scott said, but a lot of it had to do with changing demographics.

Village House offers daytime care for adults who shouldn't be home alone. Many clients have some form of dementia. In recent years, Village House has been on the lower floor of the Highlands Crossing building.

In July it will move to Frisco Station Mall in Rogers, Scott said. The cost to the organization will be about the same, but the new location will make it easier for clients outside of Bella Vista and, in recent years, that's about half of its clientele.

The new location is already on two bus routes, so public transportation may be an option for some families. It's also located across the parking lot from the Rogers Adult Wellness Center, which is good news for some caregivers. One of Village House's most important roles is respite care for caregivers. Now, caregivers will be able to attend classes or exercise at the Wellness Center.

Some Bella Vista residents are disappointed, Scott said. She has a meeting set with the board of another nonprofit, Courtesy Van of Bella Vista, to see if it is willing to continue transporting Village House clients. Courtesy Van routinely travels to Mercy Hospital in Rogers, so it may be willing to help out.

Moving the program will be a challenge, Scott said. The board has agreed to a short-term closure while the staff prepares for the move. Renovations will begin soon on the new space. Scott is applying for grant money to help with renovations and moving expenses.

At Highlands Crossing, Village House had a kitchen, a large meeting room that could be used for crafts, a television room furnished with recliners and space that could be used for programs like visiting performers. Most of the furniture will be moved to the new location, although Scott said it would be open to taking donations of office furniture, recliners and even construction supplies. The organization is also planning to participate in the citywide yard sale on April 26 and 27.

Although Village House will be the legal name, the group will be doing business as Adult Day NWA after its move.

General News on 04/10/2019